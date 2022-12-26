Celtics’ Marcus Smart Announces Engagement on Christmas Night

Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared a special post on social media Christmas night, announcing he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum.

However, the Boston star scared some fans by his tweets late Sunday night as he took a while to clarify what his announcement was going to be. First, he tweeted “Guess what …………,” followed by “I’ve had enough. Been holding it in too long and it’s about time this gets said ….”

Fans wondered if his announcement had something to do with his future with the Celtics, especially when he tweeted this: “It’s time for me to leave …”

But, his final post answered all those speculative questions, and now fans realize Smart was messing with them.

“Oh I forgot the rest…” Smart wrote. “Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew)”

It looks as if Celtics fans don’t have to worry about Smart’s future on the team for awhile.

The guard apparently proposed shortly after the team’s 139–118 home win over the Bucks on Sunday.