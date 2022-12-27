Sixers Dancer’s Fiancé Responds to Twitter Trolls After Viral Proposal

A 76ers fan took center stage last Friday night during Philadelphia’s game against the Clippers as he proposed to one of the team’s dancers on the court during a stoppage in play.

Chris Girard surprised his now fiancée Jackie Murtha by emerging from out of a onesie during the in-game entertainment. He then dropped to one knee and brought out the ring, while Sixers mascot Franklin the Dog held a sign that read “Will you marry me?”

Murtha, who was noticeably in shock, quickly said yes and the happy couple shared a heartfelt embrace before celebrating with Franklin on the court.

Though the moment the couple shared seemed to make for a perfect ending, a number of individuals on social media tried to poke fun at Girard as the engagement began to go viral. He took the criticism in stride, taking to Twitter to address those that had some rather harsh thoughts.

“DEAR COMMENT SECTION: I KNOW SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE. I AM JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE,” he tweeted as the comments came rolling in.

He later quipped “Thank god I’m funny,” in another tweet.

Though he may have had to put up with a few tough responses, Girard and Murtha received an outpouring of support as well.