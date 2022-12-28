Tim Couch was the first big beneficiary of the Air Raid offense.

Under the guidance of coach Hal Mumme and offensive coordinator Mike Leach, Couch achieved national attention as the quarterback at Kentucky. Couch ranked second in the nation in passing yardage twice, throwing for 3,884 yards in 1997 and 4,275 yards in ’98, leading the Browns to select him No. 1 in the 1999 NFL draft.

However, he didn’t quite live up to the expectations of a No. 1 pick, which is somewhat understandable considering he was playing for a de facto expansion team in the Browns, who rejoined the NFL in 1999. He completed 59.8% of his passes for 11,131 yards with 64 touchdown passes and 67 interceptions in five seasons with the team.

Nevertheless, some observers are quick to name him among the list of biggest draft busts in NFL history. But, they probably wouldn’t say it to his face these days.

That’s because Couch apparently is a workout warrior, judging by a photo of his ripped physique that is making the rounds on social media.

After Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio posted the impressive photo of Couch, the former quarterback replied to acknowledge its authenticity and correct his age.

With all that in mind, you won’t be hearing any Couch slander from this corner of the interwebs anytime soon.