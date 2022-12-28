The Saints have struggled to solidify the quarterback position since the retirement of franchise legend Drew Brees. Coach Dennis Allen, who inherited the job vacated by Sean Payton, has also struggled in his first year leading the team, which is 6–9 on the year. On Tuesday, ProFootballTalk posted a pretty spicy rumor about both crucial spots, and it caught the attention of star wide receiver undefined.

In a post titled, “Could we see Sean Payton and Tom Brady in New Orleans next year?,” Mike Florio writes that a source tells him that Payton returning to coach the Saints after one year away is the “’worst-kept secret’ in league circles.” The Brady portion of the piece isn’t sourced, but he writes, “why not the Saints,” which would have its offensive guru coach in Payton back, for free-agent-to-be Brady.

That was all Thomas had to see to share the item to his Instagram story on Thursday, per Saints reporter Nick Underhill. The story has since been deleted.

Thomas replied to Underhill’s tweet, saying, “lol y’all fast fast.”

It’s probably not the social share some current members of the Saints organization want to see. Allen remains coach, even if his status seems up in the air, especially with the chance that New Orleans brings Payton, the top coach in franchise history, back to the sideline.

Brady is also currently the quarterback of an NFC South rival, the Buccaneers. The Saints have had three quarterbacks attempt passes this year—Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston and gadget player Taysom Hill—but none has really claimed ownership of the job by any stretch.

A move to New Orleans to play for Payton would be fairly reminiscent of Brady’s last move to Tampa to play for another offensively-minded head coach in Bruce Arians. Even so, as of now, there is nothing definitive about Payton or Brady’s football futures.