ESPN Shows Michigan Fan Wearing Jeffrey Dahmer-Related Shirt

While Michigan and TCU clashed on the gridiron in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, ESPN’s camera panned to a Wolverines fan wearing a controversial shirt that caught the attention of many across social media.

The Michigan fan was seen wearing a shirt that read: “Dahmer went to Ohio State.”

The shirt is referencing the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed and mutilated several men and boys during the late 1970s to the early ‘90s. Dahmer had, at one time, enrolled at Ohio State, but dropped out after three months. This year, Dahmer was brought back into the public eye after Netflix released a drama series about his life. Evan Peters played the role as Dahmer in the show.

Several accounts engaged in the banter from the fan’s shirt choice, including one that brought up Michigan alumnus Ted Kaczynski, more notoriously known as the Unabomber.

While the Michigan fan is clearly taking a shot against its Big Ten rival, the two could potentially face each other in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9.

However, Michigan had a deficit to overcome to get there, as it trailed TCU 21–6 at halftime.