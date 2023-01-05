Forgotten Uniforms Delay Texas A&M-Florida Basketball Game

Wednesday night’s SEC men’s college basketball matchup between Texas A&M and Florida was delayed after the Aggies forgot their jerseys at the team hotel.

Texas A&M warmed up in practice uniforms and noticed the missing uniforms only a few minutes before the game started. The Aggies earned a technical foul for the delay while a team staff member returned to the hotel to secure the uniforms. Florida guard Will Richard made the free throw for a 1–0 lead before the game's official tipoff.

Fans were left to wait in disbelief. ESPN commentator Jimmy Dykes, who called Wednesday’s game, described the incident best.

“I've never seen it before,” Dykes said. “We'll probably never see it again.”

One thing is for sure—the Aggies will probably never make this mistake again.