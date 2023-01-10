Also in Traina Thoughts: Kirby Smart’s pregame speech; Luka Dončić struggles with IG Live; NFL betting summary and much more.

1. Full disclosure: I didn’t watch any of Pat McAfee’s alternate telecast of the TCU-Georgia national championship game that aired Monday on ESPN2. But that had nothing to do with McAfee. I watched the main feed on ESPN until it was 38–7 in the second quarter and then I was out and didn’t watch another second of the game.

However, after seeing various clips on social media this morning of McAfee’s “call” of the TCU-Georgia, it seemed to me that McAfee and his teammates were the perfect people to be on air during a completely unwatchable game.

McAfee, as anyone familiar with his show would expect, also pushed the envelope a few times. He referred to Georgia’s bulldog mascot as a “son of a bitch.”

After joining the iconic College GameDay in 2022, McAfee also thanked everyone who allowed him to penetrate the college football world this season.

Apparently, that one didn’t sit well with some viewers. The Sun ran an article this morning titled, “Pat’s Too Far: Pat McAfee slammed for crude ‘penetrating’ joke on live TV during college football National Championship Game.”

Really? The use of the word “penetrating” is cause for outrage? How can anyone who is offended by that be taken seriously?

Any outrage over McAfee’s performance is self-inflicted, anyway. Why would you watch the McAfee-led alternate telecast if you’re not a McAfee fan? Not to mention, what McAfee and his crew gave everyone last night is what an alternative telecast should be. It should be fun and light and different.

McAfee addressed the backlash on his show Tuesday and explained his side of things.



“I’m not normally a sexual-innuendo-joke guy,” said McAfee. “It’s not really my thing. Eleven hours on TV one day, 65–7, I maybe got a little loose.”

Viewers should want looseness from an alternate telecast.

The bigger issue for McAfee is that he may have cost ESPN some money Monday night. While interviewing Tim Tebow during the game, McAfee and his crew sang “Happy Birthday” to the former Florida quarterback.

Singing “Happy Birthday” on TV is famously a big no-no unless you’re ready to pay for the rights. McAfee, however, didn’t know this until after the fact, which he hilariously detailed on his show.

Again, this is what makes McAfee perfect for an alternate telecast. You don’t want someone polished who knows all the rules. You want almost a reality show feel. Mistakes and controversies will happen, and that’s a good thing.

2. This is supposedly Kirby Smart’s pregame speech that he gave to the Bulldogs last night. Talk about aggressive.

3. Mavericks star Luka Dončić was at the national title game and attempted to go on Instagram Live while he was on the sidelines. It didn’t go well. And by “didn’t go well,” I mean it was fantastic.

4. It was a season for underdogs and unders in the NFL.

5. Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz needs to lighten up.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The greatest show of all time debuted on this day, Jan. 10, in 1999. Here is the best moment from that pilot episode.

