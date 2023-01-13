Awkward Radio Alert: Dan Le Batard’s Interview With Vince Wilfork Gets Off to a Surreal Start

Also in Traina Thoughts: Wild Eric Bieniemy stat; Shaq eats frog legs; Joe Burrow’s famous doppleganger and more.

1. Regular readers of Traina Thoughts know we love an awkward TV or radio moment, so I’m thrilled to report that we have an all-timer today.

Former Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork appeared on Thursday’s episode of Dan Le Batard & Friends. One of the things that makes Le Batard a great host is that he won’t do cookie-cutter interviews. He always tries to go outside the box. So this is how Le Batard started off his interview with Wilfork.

“I have always enjoyed the way that you talk about your wife and your relationship, so I will ask you now. How romantic is Vince Wilfork?”

“Vince Wilfork is very romantic,” said Wilfork. “You can’t see that?”

O.K., so far, so good. However, Le Batard decided to continue with this theme.

“You are very comfortable talking about how you met your wife, how much you love her, how important she is to you,” said Le Batard. “That’s the reason I asked the question; I’ve always admired that about you. You have no problems whatsoever professing your love.”

And then it happened. The cringeworthy moment that deserved the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song playing over it.

“Well, the thing is,” said Wilfork, “I got a new wife now. Me and Bianca didn’t make it.”

OH, NO!

To his credit, Wilfork handled things in a classy and admirable way, sharing insightful thoughts about his first marriage and his own personal growth and life in general. He also said he remains close friends with his first wife.

In true Le Batard Show fashion, the crew acknowledged the blunder and turned it into a very funny moment. Immediately after Wilfork explained what happened in his personal life, Stugotz addressed the elephant in the room.

“Things just got a little awkward there,” said Stugotz, “so let me be the first on this show to congratulate you on the new wife, Vince. Congratulations on feeling whole, feeling complete. Let’s talk tailgating.”

2. This is so absurd.

3. Shaq made a bet with Ernie Johnson that TCU would beat Georgia in the national title game. We all know how that went, so Shaq had to settle his wager Thursday night by eating frog legs.

4. The Chargers’ social media team has gotten a lot of praise for this video, but I think it might have been smarter to release it if they beat the Jaguars this weekend. If the Chargers lose Saturday, then everyone in the video is just proved right.

5. Once you see it, it all makes sense.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN’s Troy Aikman. Topics covered include:

• Being on-air for Damar Hamlin’s injury

• Wild-card weekend

• NFL’s quality-of-play problem

• First year at ESPN

• Why Tom Brady is still good

Following Aikman, Sal Licata from WFAN in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the best bets for wild-card weekend, the problem with the national title game, a tipping dilemma and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 62nd birthday to the great Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Never ever forget this moment.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.