When the Chargers led the Jaguars 27–7 at halftime on Saturday night, not many people believed Jacksonville would be able to come back and win.

However, NFL GameDay’s Maurice Jones-Drew, who played for Jacksonville for the majority of his career, was one of the believers. At halftime, while the Chargers boasted a 20-point lead, he correctly predicted the Jaguars would win with a last-second field goal. Indeed, Riley Patterson booted a 36-yard field goal as time expired to lift Jacksonville to a 31–30 victory.

On Sunday, NFL GameDay replayed Jones-Drew’s halftime commentary.

“It’s halftime, the Chargers are up 27–7,” Jones-Drew said. “The most Charger thing to do is to allow the Jags back in the game in the second half, and they win on a last-second field goal.”

So, did Jones-Drew really think this was going to happen, or was he just spitballing?

In his explanation on Sunday, the analyst admitted that he used evidence from other big moments in Chargers games, and he noticed how they failed to win in those moments. For instance, last season the Chargers just needed to tie the Raiders to make the playoffs, but they ended up calling a dubious late timeout and then lost to miss the postseason.

Whether or not Jones-Drew was merely showing allegiance to his longtime team, the Jaguars made their former tailback look pretty smart.