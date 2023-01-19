Apple Releases Update About When ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Will Premier

Get ready, AFC Richmond fans—Ted Lasso is back.

Apple TV+ confirmed Wednesday that Season 3 will premier this spring. Attached to the tweet was a first-look photo featuring Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) facing Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed). And in the background lurked Rupert, who is played by Anthony Head.

For those who need a refresher, Shelley had been growing in frustration, which led to him telling the media about Lasso’s panic attacks. He then made his own power play by leaving the club to become the manager for Rupert’s West Ham. A friendly reminder: Rebecca Welton, who owns AFC Richmond, is Rupert’s ex-wife.

For those who have yet to see the show, Ted Lasso captures the journey of a college football coach leaving Kansas to take over at the helm of an English soccer club, learning the rules and culture and winning over everyone he encounters along the way.

With a spring season premier, Ted Lasso could be in next year’s Emmy contention. The show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer Brett Goldstein were part of a panel about their new show Shrinking on Wednesday for the Television Critics Association’s press tour, but they were asked about Ted Lasso. They remained tightlipped, but Lawrence said, “I’ve seen cuts of the show and I think it’s f------ awesome.”

It has yet to be officially confirmed whether this will be the final season of the beloved sitcom. Sudeikis previously said to Entertainment Weekly in 2021, “Three-season arc is one that I see, know, and understand.”