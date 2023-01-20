Stephen A. Smith Wants to Take Over for Jimmy Kimmel on Late Night Show

Stephen A. Smith has become one of the primary voices on ESPN, but the talking head has his eyes on a bigger job.

While appearing on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Smith said he would like to take over for Jimmy Kimmel doing late night TV.

“I am interested in doing late night,” Smith said. “I would love to be the heir apparent to Jimmy Kimmel. I believe I could do it. I would throw everybody for a loop, my politics would throw people off because I’d be fair to everybody and I’d listen to everybody. It wouldn’t be one-sided, I’m not a one-sided kind of guy. I’m one-sided on issues, I’m not one-sided on ideology.”

Kimmel currently hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, which is one of the five primary late night shows on TV. Smith argued that late night television has gotten very left-leaning, and he would provide a show that is right down the middle and, as a result, more fair.

“It should be a problem because the reality of the situation is there’s more than 350 million Americans in this country and at least 170-180 million think conservatively like Sean Hannity, OK? We understand that, and whether you like it or not, that’s their reality,” he said.

Recently, Smith has started to branch out from First Take and his other ESPN projects with his new podcast titled Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith. However, a late night talk show would be a whole other level of Smith expanding his horizons.