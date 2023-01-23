The AFC Championship Game can’t get here soon enough.

Shortly after the Bengals iced a 27-10 divisional round win over the Bills on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes rushed to Twitter to let the world know he’s already counting down the days to next week’s rematch of the 2022 conference title game.

Mahomes, who is currently nursing a high-ankle sprain, shared a tweet that included only a clock emoji, a simple yet not-so-subtle sign that the star quarterback is eagerly awaiting the Chiefs’s matchup against the Bengals on Jan. 29. The contest will mark the fourth time the teams have met in the past two seasons, a run that’s seen Cincinnati notch three straight wins—including the classic 27-24 win in the 2021 AFC title game.

While Mahomes clearly appears ready for next Sunday, the 27-year-old will first have to make it through a week of non-stop speculation surrounding his injury status for the big game. Mahomes sustained his ankle sprain late in the first quarter of Saturday’s 27-20 win over the Jaguars, but he returned to the game after half to lead the club to its fifth straight AFC title game appearance.

Mahomes insisted after Sunday’s game that he’ll play, but it remains to be seen how the week goes. However, if he’s able to suit up and shows little to no limitations, there’s a pretty decent chance NFL fans could be in for a game as exciting as last year’s playoff clash.

In the charged 2022 battle at Arrowhead Stadium, Joe Burrow and the Bengals outlasted the Chiefs to advance to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Burrow tallied 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while Mahomes recorded 275 yards, three TDs and two picks.