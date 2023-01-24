It’s every sports team social media manager’s worst nightmare: posting after a horrible loss.

Such an endeavor was waiting for the Cowboys after their 19-12 defeat against the 49ers in Sunday’s divisional round matchup in which quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to the tune of two interceptions and just 206 passing yards. Even with that pedestrian line, few could have expected the team’s own Twitter account to share this specifically-worded tweet hours after the score went final.

“Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t generate self-inflicted words,” the tweet read, with a link to a game recap.

To be fair, Prescott accepted accountability for the loss after the game and is quoted in the story taking responsibility for the two turnovers: “Those are throws you can’t have, not in the playoffs. Not when you’re playing a team like that [and] on the road. No excuses for it. Those are 100% on me.”

Still, it was a strange thing for an official team account to share after its season just came to a bitter end. People on Twitter—both fans of the Cowboys and those finding amusement in their misery—were quick to raise their eyebrows at the tweet, and had their own clever responses online. Here are some of the best of the bunch.