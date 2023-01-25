It came down to the wire Tuesday night when the Wizards won by a single point in a high-scoring affair against the Mavericks. And even after the game, shots continued to be fired.

In a tweet, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News quoted Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie saying, “For them, it’s a showcase. They’re over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball. For a team that has real aspirations and has an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better to a man.”

Washington forward Kyle Kuzma didn’t care for the comment and responded on Twitter. “The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball,” Kuzma said in a tweet after his team’s 127–126 win.

The Wizards improved to 21–26, and the Mavericks dropped to 25–24 but are still in the playoff picture as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, both teams won’t face off again this season, so this beef won’t resume until next year.