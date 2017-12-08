When I first met Jasmine Jordan, we were both freshman at Syracuse University, trying to figure out what we were going to do with our lives and how we were going to make all of our dreams come true.

Despite carrying her father Michael Jordan's NBA Hall of Fame last name, one thing that has always been consistent about the 24-year-old Chicago native is that she's wanted to create her own lane and legacy.

Right in time for the holiday season, Jordan's plans are finally coming to fruition and she's quickly proving that she's the heiress to the NBA phenom's prolific sneaker throne.

Settling into her new role as brand representative in the Charlotte, North Carolina area for Jordan Brand, Jasmine debuted the Air Jordan "Heiress" XI, a feminine take on the classic shoe. And let's just say, we're definitely adding them to our Christmas wish list.

Heiress AJXI 🤩 A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:39am PST

"The Ones and the Elevens have always been my favorite Jordan sneaker," youngest child of the world famous hooper and his ex-wife, Juanita Jordan told ESSENCE. "Our design team loved the fact that the Elevens are already an iconic shoe based off of my dad's history with it. They wanted to create a more feminine design and give consumers an extended girl's size. With this design, people get a shoe that's elevated luxury and a holiday season shoe that is very elegant, clean and classy."

That's the Heiress.

All dressed up. The #AirJordan XI Retro 'Heiress' is available now. Link in bio. A post shared by Jordan (@jumpman23) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:00am PST

Inspired by the little black dress, the sneaker incorporates a premium leather and metallic gold material that is both stunning and subtle.

"The almost black velvet material with that kind of diamond shine elevated the look to make the shoe more sleek and the all black is hit," she added.

As a brand representative and influencer, Jordan hopes that with each purchase of the Heiress--whether it's rocked by someone with Black Girl Magic or Black Boy Joy--the message of the shoe and it's legacy remains the same: it's all about being worn with confidence.

"I just want to people to understand that as corny as it may be, anybody and everybody can be an Heiress. Heiress isn't just true to it's actual definition. In all actuality everybody can be an heiress because it is just another form of being a boss. You can just be yourself, take control and have independence. If I'm able to let people know one thing, it's be whoever you are because you can claim it and own it. It is not hard but you gotta work for it," Jordan explained to ESSENCE.

And don't think Jordan has plans on just stopping here, either. The former Coordinator of Basketball Operations for the Charlotte Hornets has 2018 is full of big plans and she promises that the best is yet to come.

“My title at Jordan Brand now is a brand representative in the Charlotte area so I'm pretty much representing all of our Jordan athletes in Charlotte and on the [NBA Charlotte Hornets] team as a whole because we are the only Jordan team in the league. I am a brand ambassador and influencer for so dope things coming next year that I’m really excited about.”

We can't wait to hear what's next.

Shop the Air Jordan Heiress XI, here.

This article originally appeared on Essence.com