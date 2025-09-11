Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers Week 2: Start Dak Prescott
Is Brock Purdy your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my five quarterback streamers for the upcoming fantasy week!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 30% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Week 2 QB Streamers
Dak Prescott vs. Giants (29.4%): Prescott had a stinker in last week’s season opener, scoring fewer than eight fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. He actually looked good in “real” football, though, and his stats suffered due to a few CeeDee Lamb drops. I like him to rebound against the Giants, who he’s averaged 20.6 points per game against in 13 career meetings. Look for Prescott to score 18-plus points in this NFC East battle.
Justin Fields vs. Bills (21%): Fields far exceeded expectations last week, as he put up nearly 30 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. Couple that with what looks like a plus matchup against the Bills, and Fields is a viable starter. Last week, Buffalo gave it up to another rushing quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who ran for 70 yards and a touchdown. So, unless you have an elite field general, Fields looks like a nice play this week.
Drake Maye at Dolphins (21.2%): Maye posted a ho-hum stat line last week, as he put up just under 16 fantasy points in a loss to the Raiders. Still, he remains a start ‘em for me against the Dolphins. Their defense looked lost in Week 1, allowing Daniel Jones to lead the Colts to a score on every possession. He also posted nearly 30 fantasy points in the contest. With that said, Maye should be a fine Superflex option this weekend.
Caleb Williams at Lions (17.2%): Williams was inconsistent in terms of real football in the season opener, but he finished with 24.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. Next up is a road date in Detroit against a Lions defense that’s allowed an average of nearly 19 fantasy points per game to visiting quarterbacks since the start of last season. BetMGM has this game total at 47.5 (O/U) too, so Vegas expects this to be a high-scoring affair.
J.J. McCarthy vs. Falcons (11%): McCarthy looked awful for the first three quarters of his NFL debut, but he went off in the fourth quarter and finished with 22.2 fantasy points. He next faces a matchup against the Falcons, who allowed 22.6 points to Baker Mayfield in Week 1. What’s more, Atlanta has surrendered the second-most fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks dating back to last season. That makes McCarthy a viable streamer.