Rapper 50 Cent's 'Crazy' Comparison Between Gervonta Davis And Mike Tyson Raises Eyebrows
No boxer's mental state has been speculated on more widely than that of Gervonta "Tank" Davis over the past month, even since his controversial fight against Lamont Roach Jr. ended in a majority draw.
There are several layers to the scrutiny Davis is facing. One is that ahead of the fight, he was talking about wanting to retire and not having a love for the sport anymore. Then fight night arrived, Davis didn't look like his usual dominant self, and he made several baffling decisions in the ninth round of the fight against Roach that should have caused Davis' first professional defeat but ultimately didn't.
Now that the fight is in the rearview mirror, everybody in the boxing community seems to have an opinion on Tank's mental state — and most of these opinions aren't positive.
But it wasn't just after the first Roach fight where people were talking about where Davis' head is at. Back in February, just a few days before Davis and Roach faced off, iconic rapper 50 Cent was asked about Tank by boxing reporter Elie Seckbach and offered an interesting sentiment.
“I know Gervonta, he's a little stupid, a little crazy," 50 Cent said while twirling a finger around the side of his head. "He’s got some of the same things that Mike [Tyson] got, and I believe in him. I believe in him.
"He got that thing where you hit him and he goes ‘Oh, no! You gotta kill me. You can’t just hit me, beat me, none of that,’” 50 Cent added of Tank.
It would be interesting to know if 50 Cent still feels the same way about Davis' mentality compared to Mike Tyson after his March 1 fight against Roach.
