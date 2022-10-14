Arkansas vs. BYU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 15
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT, 1:30 p.m. MT
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Arkansas: It's been a rough three weeks for the Razorbacks, who once upon a time were a top 10 team before three straight losses to SEC West foes and allowing 89 points combined in their last two outings. Arkansas is still a formidable rushing team, eclipsing 100 yards in seven straight games, and Raheim Sanders has four of those. The Hogs are 7-0 against non-conference teams under head coach Sam Pittman.
BYU: The Cougars ranked as high as No. 12 this season, but a nasty loss on the road to Oregon and another in Vegas to unranked Notre Dame have dipped this team out of the polls and at 4-2 overall. BYU's offense can move in both phases, especially with lead back Chris Brooks, good for 6.1 yards per carry and quarterback Jaren Hall is 7-3 as a starter against Power 5 teams.
