Arkansas vs. BYU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: Arkansas vs. BYU

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT, 1:30 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Arkansas: It's been a rough three weeks for the Razorbacks, who once upon a time were a top 10 team before three straight losses to SEC West foes and allowing 89 points combined in their last two outings. Arkansas is still a formidable rushing team, eclipsing 100 yards in seven straight games, and Raheim Sanders has four of those. The Hogs are 7-0 against non-conference teams under head coach Sam Pittman.

BYU: The Cougars ranked as high as No. 12 this season, but a nasty loss on the road to Oregon and another in Vegas to unranked Notre Dame have dipped this team out of the polls and at 4-2 overall. BYU's offense can move in both phases, especially with lead back Chris Brooks, good for 6.1 yards per carry and quarterback Jaren Hall is 7-3 as a starter against Power 5 teams.

Arkansas vs. BYU picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Georgia, Ohio State jump Alabama in Week 7 rankings

Week 7 college football point spread, betting lines for top games

Expert picks, predictions for Week 7 games by computer model

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 7

Week 7 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 7

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook