Clemson vs. Boston College schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

Week 6 college football schedule: Clemson vs. Boston College

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Boston College: Just one point keeps the Eagles from being winless in ACC play so far, after a 34-33 win over Louisville last week. BC put together some nice drives in that game, hitting three pass plays of over 50 yards and three runs of over 20, but also had some costly mistakes that still seem to wipe away advantage this offense has with Phil Jurkovec on the field.

No. 5 Clemson: This offense is picking up as Dabo Sweeney had hoped coming in, averaging 437 yards of total offense per game with 261 coming in the air and 176 on the ground. Clemson is coming off two critical victories against ranked division opponents, taking one giant step towards the College Football Playoff chase, but can't afford to slip up against an overmatched opponent.

