Clemson vs. Boston College schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Boston College: Just one point keeps the Eagles from being winless in ACC play so far, after a 34-33 win over Louisville last week. BC put together some nice drives in that game, hitting three pass plays of over 50 yards and three runs of over 20, but also had some costly mistakes that still seem to wipe away advantage this offense has with Phil Jurkovec on the field.

No. 5 Clemson: This offense is picking up as Dabo Sweeney had hoped coming in, averaging 437 yards of total offense per game with 261 coming in the air and 176 on the ground. Clemson is coming off two critical victories against ranked division opponents, taking one giant step towards the College Football Playoff chase, but can't afford to slip up against an overmatched opponent.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

