College football picks today: Week 12 predictions by ESPN College GameDay

Final picks and predictions for college football's most important Week 12 games from the analysts on ESPN College GameDay
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Week 12 is here, and with it comes one of two last chances to separate the contenders from the pretenders with a pair of regular season games left before Championship Saturday and the final College Football Playoff selection.

And with plenty to sort out on the football field.

Including in the SEC, whose Championship Game is set between Georgia and LSU, but with the Bulldogs still needing to stay undefeated in order to preserve its No. 1 ranking and a spot in the playoff to defend its national championship.

And there are two major tilts in the Pac-12, one pitting rivals USC and UCLA with a shot at the league title, and potentially playoff consideration, on the line for the former, and a battle between Utah and Oregon that will also have a direct effect on what the conference championship game looks like.

TCU, sitting at No. 4 in the CFP rankings and already with a spot clinched in the Big 12 title match, heads out to Baylor hoping to stay undefeated and fend off competitors just outside the top four in the poll like Tennessee and Clemson.

Here's your look at the final picks for the most important games on the Week 12 schedule, according to the analysts on College GameDay.

College football Week 12 picks, predictions by ESPN College GameDay

Week 12 college football picks

Week 12 college football picks

TCU at Baylor. Lee Corso stood alone picking Baylor to upset the Horned Frogs, but the others chose TCU to stay undefeated. College Football HQ pick: TCU

Bedlam. Kirk Herbstreit was the sole vote for the Sooners to defend their home field as the others picked Oklahoma State to win. College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma State

Stanford at Cal. Pat McAfee was the one analyst to side with Stanford in The Big Game, as the others are riding with Cal. College Football HQ pick: Cal

Texas at Kansas. The four regular pickers were equally divided between the Longhorns and Jayhawks, while guest picker, golfer Sir Nick Faldo, broke the tie by picking Texas. College Football HQ pick: Texas

Illinois at Michigan. A unanimous vote in favor of the Wolverines to stay perfect going into The Game next week. College Football HQ pick: Michigan

Utah at Oregon. Everyone on set is siding with the Utes to hand Oregon what would be a second-straight loss and move into the chase for the Pac-12 championship. College Football HQ pick: Utah

USC at UCLA. All votes went towards USC in a major road test against their cross-town rival in a game that could put the Trojans into Pac-12 and playoff contention. College Football HQ pick: USC

College Football Playoff Rankings

According to the Selection Committee

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

