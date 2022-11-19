College football picks today: Week 12 predictions by ESPN College GameDay

Week 12 is here, and with it comes one of two last chances to separate the contenders from the pretenders with a pair of regular season games left before Championship Saturday and the final College Football Playoff selection.

And with plenty to sort out on the football field.

Including in the SEC, whose Championship Game is set between Georgia and LSU, but with the Bulldogs still needing to stay undefeated in order to preserve its No. 1 ranking and a spot in the playoff to defend its national championship.

And there are two major tilts in the Pac-12, one pitting rivals USC and UCLA with a shot at the league title, and potentially playoff consideration, on the line for the former, and a battle between Utah and Oregon that will also have a direct effect on what the conference championship game looks like.

TCU, sitting at No. 4 in the CFP rankings and already with a spot clinched in the Big 12 title match, heads out to Baylor hoping to stay undefeated and fend off competitors just outside the top four in the poll like Tennessee and Clemson.

Here's your look at the final picks for the most important games on the Week 12 schedule, according to the analysts on College GameDay.

Week 12 college football picks

TCU at Baylor. Lee Corso stood alone picking Baylor to upset the Horned Frogs, but the others chose TCU to stay undefeated. College Football HQ pick: TCU

Bedlam. Kirk Herbstreit was the sole vote for the Sooners to defend their home field as the others picked Oklahoma State to win. College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma State

Stanford at Cal. Pat McAfee was the one analyst to side with Stanford in The Big Game, as the others are riding with Cal. College Football HQ pick: Cal

Texas at Kansas. The four regular pickers were equally divided between the Longhorns and Jayhawks, while guest picker, golfer Sir Nick Faldo, broke the tie by picking Texas. College Football HQ pick: Texas

Illinois at Michigan. A unanimous vote in favor of the Wolverines to stay perfect going into The Game next week. College Football HQ pick: Michigan

Utah at Oregon. Everyone on set is siding with the Utes to hand Oregon what would be a second-straight loss and move into the chase for the Pac-12 championship. College Football HQ pick: Utah

USC at UCLA. All votes went towards USC in a major road test against their cross-town rival in a game that could put the Trojans into Pac-12 and playoff contention. College Football HQ pick: USC

According to the Selection Committee

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Kansas State UCLA Washington Notre Dame Florida State UCF Tulane Oklahoma State Oregon State NC State Cincinnati

