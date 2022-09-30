Michigan vs. Iowa schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Michigan vs. Iowa football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Michigan vs. Iowa on the Week 5 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Michigan vs. Iowa football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings

Week 5 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Iowa

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Michigan: Watch how well the Wolverines are able to establish the run early in the game behind Blake Corum, who's coming off a 243-yard day against Maryland, and how quarterback J.J. McCarthy can settle into a rhythm in his first Big Ten road game as starter going up against one of the best defenses in college football.

Iowa: Everybody knows about the Hawkeyes' offensive struggles to date, but don't overlook this defense, a unit giving up 3.45 yards per play, 2nd best in college football behind only Alabama, and is allowing 5.8 points per game, the best mark nationally. And don't forget how good Iowa has been against elite teams at home: it's 5-1 in its last 6 against AP top 10 teams.

More from College Football HQ

Michigan vs. Iowa odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Michigan vs. Iowa football preview, prediction

College football Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Week 5 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 5

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 games

College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 5 college football odds, point spreads, betting lines

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

How to watch college football in the 2022 season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh 
  25. Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Michigan vs. Iowa schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
UCLA Bruins college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Friday

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football schedule: Best Week 5 games you should watch

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

How Hurricane Ian will affect Week 5 college football schedule

By James Parks
Florida State Seminoles college football team schedule, rankings
News

Florida State vs. Wake Forest college football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football picks, predictions for Week 5 schedule of games

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
News

Georgia vs. Missouri college football preview, prediction

By James Parks
BYU Cougars college football
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Thursday Night Football

By James Parks