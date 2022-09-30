Michigan vs. Iowa schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Week 5 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Iowa

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Michigan: Watch how well the Wolverines are able to establish the run early in the game behind Blake Corum, who's coming off a 243-yard day against Maryland, and how quarterback J.J. McCarthy can settle into a rhythm in his first Big Ten road game as starter going up against one of the best defenses in college football.

Iowa: Everybody knows about the Hawkeyes' offensive struggles to date, but don't overlook this defense, a unit giving up 3.45 yards per play, 2nd best in college football behind only Alabama, and is allowing 5.8 points per game, the best mark nationally. And don't forget how good Iowa has been against elite teams at home: it's 5-1 in its last 6 against AP top 10 teams.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

