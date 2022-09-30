Michigan vs. Iowa schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Michigan vs. Iowa football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 1
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Michigan: Watch how well the Wolverines are able to establish the run early in the game behind Blake Corum, who's coming off a 243-yard day against Maryland, and how quarterback J.J. McCarthy can settle into a rhythm in his first Big Ten road game as starter going up against one of the best defenses in college football.
Iowa: Everybody knows about the Hawkeyes' offensive struggles to date, but don't overlook this defense, a unit giving up 3.45 yards per play, 2nd best in college football behind only Alabama, and is allowing 5.8 points per game, the best mark nationally. And don't forget how good Iowa has been against elite teams at home: it's 5-1 in its last 6 against AP top 10 teams.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- Baylor
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Arkansas
- Minnesota
- Wake Forest
- Florida State
- Pittsburgh
- Kansas State