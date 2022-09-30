Minnesota vs. Purdue schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

Minnesota vs. Purdue college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 1
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN2 network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Purdue: Boilers quarterback Aidan O'Connell is a game-time decision, according to the school, and his potential absence doesn't bode well for this offense, which struggled in a 2-point win over FAU playing mostly without him. Purdue is already at 2 losses and 0-1 in Big Ten play and can see its shot at the West Division title slipping away fast.
No. 21 Minnesota: Perfect through 4 games, the Gophers look like the class of that division, boasting a 1-2 punch at quarterback and running back. Tanner Morgan leads an offense that is 17th nationally with 45.8 points per game, aided by star back Mo Ibrahim, coming off a leg injury from last season, and near the top of most rushing categories, leading a backfield that is 2nd nationally with 294.5 yards per game on the ground. Defensively, Minnesota is 2nd overall allowing 6.0 points per game.
