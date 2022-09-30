Minnesota vs. Purdue schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

Skip to main content

Minnesota vs. Purdue college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

Minnesota Golden Gophers college football team schedule, rankings

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN2 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Purdue: Boilers quarterback Aidan O'Connell is a game-time decision, according to the school, and his potential absence doesn't bode well for this offense, which struggled in a 2-point win over FAU playing mostly without him. Purdue is already at 2 losses and 0-1 in Big Ten play and can see its shot at the West Division title slipping away fast.

No. 21 Minnesota: Perfect through 4 games, the Gophers look like the class of that division, boasting a 1-2 punch at quarterback and running back. Tanner Morgan leads an offense that is 17th nationally with 45.8 points per game, aided by star back Mo Ibrahim, coming off a leg injury from last season, and near the top of most rushing categories, leading a backfield that is 2nd nationally with 294.5 yards per game on the ground. Defensively, Minnesota is 2nd overall allowing 6.0 points per game.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

