Minnesota vs. Purdue schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

Minnesota vs. Purdue schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 5 college football schedule: Minnesota vs. Purdue

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN2 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Purdue: Boilers quarterback Aidan O'Connell is a game-time decision, according to the school, and his potential absence doesn't bode well for this offense, which struggled in a 2-point win over FAU playing mostly without him. Purdue is already at 2 losses and 0-1 in Big Ten play and can see its shot at the West Division title slipping away fast.

No. 21 Minnesota: Perfect through 4 games, the Gophers look like the class of that division, boasting a 1-2 punch at quarterback and running back. Tanner Morgan leads an offense that is 17th nationally with 45.8 points per game, aided by star back Mo Ibrahim, coming off a leg injury from last season, and near the top of most rushing categories, leading a backfield that is 2nd nationally with 294.5 yards per game on the ground. Defensively, Minnesota is 2nd overall allowing 6.0 points per game.

Minnesota vs. Purdue odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Week 5 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 5

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 games

College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 5 college football odds, point spreads, betting lines

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook