NC State vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 15
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ACC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
No. 15 NC State: The big question still revolves around star quarterback Devin Leary, who left last week's win over Florida State with a shoulder injury and has a very loose timetable to return. NC State's air game is a giant question mark without Leary on the field, but there's enough skill here to run the ball with some consistency and the Pack is second in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 15.4 points per game. A loss here likely puts the kibosh on State's chance to play for the conference championship.
No. 18 Syracuse: Don't look now, but a win in this game sets up a date with Clemson next week that could be for first place in the division. Syracuse is 4th in the ACC in scoring defense and in scoring offense, too, averaging 38.4 points per game on the attack behind quarterback Garrett Shrader, good for over 70% of his pass attempts for 10 TDs and just 1 pick.
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
