NC State vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: NC State vs. Syracuse

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

No. 15 NC State: The big question still revolves around star quarterback Devin Leary, who left last week's win over Florida State with a shoulder injury and has a very loose timetable to return. NC State's air game is a giant question mark without Leary on the field, but there's enough skill here to run the ball with some consistency and the Pack is second in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 15.4 points per game. A loss here likely puts the kibosh on State's chance to play for the conference championship.

No. 18 Syracuse: Don't look now, but a win in this game sets up a date with Clemson next week that could be for first place in the division. Syracuse is 4th in the ACC in scoring defense and in scoring offense, too, averaging 38.4 points per game on the attack behind quarterback Garrett Shrader, good for over 70% of his pass attempts for 10 TDs and just 1 pick.

NC State vs. Syracuse picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Georgia, Ohio State jump Alabama in Week 7 rankings

Week 7 college football point spread, betting lines for top games

Expert picks, predictions for Week 7 games by computer model

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 7

Week 7 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 7

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook