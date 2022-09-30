Ohio State vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Ohio State vs. Rutgers college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Rutgers: Greg Schiano is down to his third quarterback of the year with Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt still unknown for Saturday. In their absence, Evan Simon has been handling snaps and coming off a 28 of 49 day with 300 yards and a TD, but also a pick-6 against Iowa's defense. One stat to watch: Rutgers is 2nd in college football in rushing defense.

No. 3 Ohio State: More of the same for the Buckeyes, coming off a rout over Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener and looking at another plus-40 point line coming in. Armed to the teeth with a battery of skill pieces, a Heisman contender at quarterback, and a pair of punishing backs, Ohio State has the tools to lay it on against anybody in the Big Ten. But its defense, though improved so far under Jim Knowles, still has some tests to pass before this team can make the playoff.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

