Ohio State vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Ohio State vs. Rutgers college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 1
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Rutgers: Greg Schiano is down to his third quarterback of the year with Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt still unknown for Saturday. In their absence, Evan Simon has been handling snaps and coming off a 28 of 49 day with 300 yards and a TD, but also a pick-6 against Iowa's defense. One stat to watch: Rutgers is 2nd in college football in rushing defense.
No. 3 Ohio State: More of the same for the Buckeyes, coming off a rout over Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener and looking at another plus-40 point line coming in. Armed to the teeth with a battery of skill pieces, a Heisman contender at quarterback, and a pair of punishing backs, Ohio State has the tools to lay it on against anybody in the Big Ten. But its defense, though improved so far under Jim Knowles, still has some tests to pass before this team can make the playoff.
How to watch college football in the 2022 season
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
