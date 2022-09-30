Ohio State vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Ohio State vs. Rutgers schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

Week 5 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Rutgers: Greg Schiano is down to his third quarterback of the year with Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt still unknown for Saturday. In their absence, Evan Simon has been handling snaps and coming off a 28 of 49 day with 300 yards and a TD, but also a pick-6 against Iowa's defense. One stat to watch: Rutgers is 2nd in college football in rushing defense.

No. 3 Ohio State: More of the same for the Buckeyes, coming off a rout over Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener and looking at another plus-40 point line coming in. Armed to the teeth with a battery of skill pieces, a Heisman contender at quarterback, and a pair of punishing backs, Ohio State has the tools to lay it on against anybody in the Big Ten. But its defense, though improved so far under Jim Knowles, still has some tests to pass before this team can make the playoff.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

