Utah vs. UCLA schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

No. 11 Utah: That opening loss to Florida still stings, especially given the Gators' struggles since then, but the Utes still have an outsized chance to re-take the Pac-12. It ranks 1st in the Pac-12 in total defense, 1st in scoring defense, is 2nd nationally when defending the pass, and is solid on the ground, allowing just 111 rushing yards per game. Add in skilled quarterback Cameron Rising and a solid protection unit that doesn't turn the ball over very often and Utah can pack a punch in this critical road game.

No. 18 UCLA: This is arguably the premier offensive line in the Pac-12, the wall holding up an attack boasting two dynamite skill pieces in quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and lead rusher Zach Charbonnet. UCLA is second in the league with 213.1 rushing yards per game and could get some momentum on the ground against a Utes front alignment that didn't look good against the Gators while DTR slips out of the pocket and works with his legs in space, especially in the red zone.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

