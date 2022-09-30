West Virginia vs. Texas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

West Virginia vs. Texas schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming info

Week 5 college football schedule: West Virginia vs. Texas

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: FS1 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

West Virginia: Watch how well the Mountaineers are able to generate pressure from the interior of the defensive line. Their ability to contain Texas back Bijan Robinson and help shrink the pocket as the game wears on can turn into a major advantage. West Virginia can run a little, too, behind former tight end CJ Donaldson, who is over 100 yards in all 4 games while JT Daniels has thrown just 2 TD in the last 2 games after passing for 5 in his first 2 outings.

Texas: Robinson has been carrying a football around campus with him all week to remind him not to fumble it again, as he did last week in the Texas Tech game, which the Longhorns lost largely off his turnover. He's still the best back in college football, but he can be even better if Quinn Ewers is able to return and open up some passing lanes downfield. We'll see how well the quarterback is coming along in his injury recovery.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

