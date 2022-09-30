West Virginia vs. Texas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

West Virginia vs. Texas college football schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas on the Week 5 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

West Virginia vs. Texas schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming info

Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings

Week 5 college football schedule: West Virginia vs. Texas

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: FS1 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

West Virginia: Watch how well the Mountaineers are able to generate pressure from the interior of the defensive line. Their ability to contain Texas back Bijan Robinson and help shrink the pocket as the game wears on can turn into a major advantage. West Virginia can run a little, too, behind former tight end CJ Donaldson, who is over 100 yards in all 4 games while JT Daniels has thrown just 2 TD in the last 2 games after passing for 5 in his first 2 outings.

Texas: Robinson has been carrying a football around campus with him all week to remind him not to fumble it again, as he did last week in the Texas Tech game, which the Longhorns lost largely off his turnover. He's still the best back in college football, but he can be even better if Quinn Ewers is able to return and open up some passing lanes downfield. We'll see how well the quarterback is coming along in his injury recovery.

More from College Football HQ at West Virginia vs. Texas

Texas vs. West Virginia odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Week 5 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 5

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 games

College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 5 college football odds, point spreads, betting lines

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

How to watch college football in the 2022 season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

West Virginia vs. Texas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Clemson has been a fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Schedules

Clemson vs. NC State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Georgia vs. Missouri schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Kansas Jayhawks college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Iowa State vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Florida State Seminoles college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Wake Forest vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Oklahoma State Cowboys college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Alabama vs. Arkansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks