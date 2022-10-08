College football picks: ESPN College GameDay makes Week 6 predictions

Week 6 of the college football schedule is here, and now it's time to make our final picks and predictions for Saturday's most important games.

There are three matchups on tap featuring AP top 25 ranked teams on the same field, including one surprise game in the Big 12, in addition to one in the SEC, and an intriguing kickoff coming out of the Pac-12.

This week also finds the annual Red River Shootout from the Cotton Bowl pitting Texas and Oklahoma, although the old rivals are down this year, both unranked and at 3-2 coming in.

And there's a major tilt down in the SEC as top-ranked Alabama plays host to Texas A&M in a rematch of last season's major upset and the Aggies looking to avoid a costly third loss on the year.

Here are the final picks from the gang on ESPN College GameDay.

Week 6 college football picks, predictions

Texas vs. Oklahoma. All but one host went with the Longhorns, who return quarterback Quinn Ewers to throw against an ailing Sooner secondary in the Red River Shootout. College Football HQ pick: Texas by 16

Iowa at Illinois. All four analysts siding with the Illini in the Big Ten game up against a stout Hawkeye defense, but an air attack that still hasn't found its footing. College Football HQ pick: Illinois by 6

BYU vs. Notre Dame. An even split between these teams, with BYU coming in ranked at one loss but the unranked 2-2 Irish the slim favorite at the books. College Football HQ pick: Notre Dame by 3

Florida State at NC State. Three of the four pickers went with the Seminoles to upset the Wolfpack on the road behind a powerful rushing attack and dynamic QB play. College Football HQ pick: NC State by 3

Utah at UCLA. Three of four hosts went with UCLA, itself coming off a statement win over Washington and now have a chance to take down the defending Pac-12 champions, themselves already at one loss. College Football HQ pick: Utah by 6

Washington State at USC. Every picker went with the Trojans to defeat the Cougars at home and stay perfect with the Utah game coming up. College Football HQ pick: USC by 17

Tennessee at LSU. The three regular hosts went with Tennessee to stay undefeated on the road at Death Valley, while guest Rob Riggle dissented with a vote for LSU. College Football HQ pick: Tennessee by 4

Arkansas at Mississippi State. A likely injury to quarterback KJ Jefferson moved all but one analyst to pick the Bulldogs today.

Texas A&M at Alabama. Every picker sided with the Crimson Tide to defeat the Aggies at home and stay atop the SEC West.

Kansas State at Iowa State. Two votes each for both teams coming into this Big 12 matchup that finds the Wildcats hoping to stay ranked in the AP top 25 poll

TCU at Kansas. Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard went with the Horned Frogs, while Pat McAfee and guest picker Rob Riggle selected Kansas to stay undefeated. College Football HQ pick: TCU by 2

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

