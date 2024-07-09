Arch Manning flips: Texas QB joins College Football 25 video game
Arch Manning is IN the game. After initially declining to appear in College Football 25, the Texas Longhorns quarterback reversed course and will appear in EA Sports' video game after all.
Manning announced the decision in a video posted to social media that stars himself alongside his uncle, former Ole Miss and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
It was originally reported back in March that Manning would not opt into the College Football 25 video game as he was focusing more on playing football on the field.
Eli Manning's social post of Arch's announcement seemed to point to that original statement, as the former two-time Super Bowl champion said: "It's a great way to focus on football."
Players who have opted into the College Football 25 video game will receive $600 and a copy of the game as part of the NIL agreement between EA Sports and the athletes.
EA Sports last issued its popular college football video game more than a decade ago, back in 2013, after which the company announced that it was discontinuing the game.
Then, after the creation of the new NIL rules two years ago, EA went public by announcing that the game would return at some point in the future.
That point is July 19, the landmark date when EA Sports announced it will be releasing its highly-anticipated game.
