Cincinnati is moving on from head coach Scott Satterfield after four seasons, a decision that sends a program that reached the College Football Playoff five years ago back into the coaching market a day after a 42-10 loss at BYU.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sunday that the school is firing Satterfield, who went 21-28 with the Bearcats. Cincinnati finished 6-6 this fall, losing four of its final five games, and called a 1 p.m. team meeting to notify players.

Scott Satterfield's record at Cincinnati

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Satterfield arrived from Louisville in December 2022 on a six-year deal to replace Luke Fickell, the winningest coach in program history, as Cincinnati prepared to join the Big 12. Athletic director John Cunningham introduced him as "a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder."

The results never matched that introduction. Cincinnati went 3-9 in 2023 and 5-7 in 2024. The Bearcats then opened 2025 at 7-1, which cooled the hot seat, before they dropped their last five games. Satterfield finished 12-24 in Big 12 play.

November became the defining flaw. The Bearcats went 2-14 in November across his four seasons, and they lost at least three of their last four regular-season games every year.

Why did Cincinnati fire Satterfield now?

This season started with promise. Cincinnati opened 4-0 for the first time since 2021, rallying past Kansas State 31-26 in the Big 12 opener. After that win, Satterfield said he was "fired up for our guys to be able to accomplish that."

Losses at Arizona and West Virginia came next, followed by the high point of his tenure. On Oct. 24, Cincinnati upset No. 8 Texas Tech 37-24, the program's first home win over a top-10 team since 2006. Running back Cole Tabb ran for a career-high 173 yards that day, but three straight losses followed.

Saturday's loss at BYU showed the same problems. Tabb ran for 128 yards, his seventh 100-yard game of the season. However, quarterback JC French IV completed 11 of 23 passes for 100 yards and threw a pick-six. BYU averaged 8.8 yards per play against a defense Satterfield said this week didn't fit what coordinator Nate Woody wanted to run.

The cost of firing him had also come down. Satterfield's buyout dropped to $5.53 million after this season, payable in "equal monthly installments over twice the remaining contract term."

Cincinnati's coaching search and bowl outlook

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Satterfield's final postgame comments were about recruiting. "Excited about the guys we're going to sign, and then we'll take it from there," he said after the BYU game.

Now the school has to make those decisions without him. The early signing period is approaching and the transfer portal opens in January, so the 44th head coach in program history will need to hire a staff and fill out a roster quickly.

The job should draw strong interest. Cincinnati offers Nippert Stadium, a recruiting base in Ohio and a spot in a Big 12 with no dominant program. Those are the pieces of a contender if the next coach can win in November.

Cincinnati is still bowl-eligible at 6-6, and it will learn its bowl destination after conference championship weekend.