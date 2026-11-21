Everybody wants College GameDay. With the popular ESPN pregame show in Miami this week in a nod to the top ACC contender for the College Football Playoff, this move is a step off the SEC radar for a network that often features that conference's top games. And ESPN personality Pat McAfee admitted on GameDay that he had expected to go to a different site this week-- but the unpredictability of college football intervened.

After a week in which FOX grabbed some headlines with its decision to place its Big Noon Kickoff show at Division II Ferris State, ESPN may not have always shot for Miami, if Pat McAfee's understanding is accurate.

McAfee Spills the Beans on GameDay location

"To be completely transparent, we thought we were going to be at that game [South Carolina/Georgia] for College Game[Day] today, and Arkansas pounds South Carolina, just a completely different tale," said McAfee.

Carolina Disappointment

There's certianly no question about the factual part of that statement. Arkansas, despite being a roughly 8.5 point home underdog, dominated South Carolina without starting QB LaNorris Sellers. The Razorbacks forced four turnovers from a Gamecock offense led by backup QB Cutter Woods and never trailed in the game. Gamecock defensive end Dylan Stewart was notably shown in some sort of intense mid-game displeasure that likely summed up the feelings around the game for much of Carolina's program.

With Carolina dropping a fourth loss and now being a more than two-score underdog even at home against Georgia, it's understandable why the game dropped off CGD's radar. Sellers's health, which sidelined him last week, was not addressed by USC coach Shane Beamer in his weekly press conference. Sellers himself has indicated that he expects to play, but a Carolina team that had won four straight games suddenly found itself a bit shakier of a proposition.

Miami's Hosting Resume

Meanwhile, Miami is a three-score home favorite against 6-4 Virginia Tech. The 9-1 Hurricanes are all but guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff as the pride of the ACC and a top national foe.

Miami is averaging over 44 points per game this season and took its only loss at Notre Dame on November 7th. The Hurricanes have gotten massive production from Darian Mensah, the Duke transfer, who has thrown for 3,076 yards and 29 touchdowns against just two interceptions. But Miami might not have been the landing spot this week-- according to McAfee-- without a Carolina fumble.