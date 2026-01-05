Mike McDaniel Says Dolphins Already Looking Towards QB Competition in 2026
The Dolphins may be keeping coach Mike McDaniel around next season, much to the dismay of many Miami fans, but it sounds like there will at least be a change at the quarterback position for the 2026 season.
Tua Tagovailoa is signed through two more seasons, but the quarterback seems ready to start fresh, saying on Monday that it would be “dope” to land elsewhere next season. McDaniel shared later on that he plans to speak with Tagovailoa on Tuesday morning about the quarterback’s future in Miami.
McDaniel shared that there will be a quarterback competition for next year’s starter, but “who” will be involved is still a question.
“Who [the starting quarterback] is, and whether they’re in house or somewhere else, that’s something that we’ll be extremely diligent on. I know that there will be a competition for those reins,” McDaniel said on Monday.
Rookie Quinn Ewers, who started in the final three Miami games after the team benched Tagovailoa, will most likely be included in that competition, the coach added. However, McDaniel wants to see Ewers grow this offseason before he could be named a long-term starting quarterback for the team. In four game appearances, Ewers completed 66.3% of his passes for 622 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’ll have a chance to prove himself further this offseason.
The Dolphins also have Zach Wilson on the roster, but they would have to re-sign him as he only agreed to a one-year contract with Miami for this past season.
Otherwise, the Dolphins will likely look to acquire a quarterback in free agency or a trade, or the team will look to draft another rookie this spring. Miami holds the No. 11 draft pick right now.
Before figuring out their quarterback situation, though, the Dolphins will first look for a new general manager to replace Chris Grier, who they fired back on Oct. 31. McDaniel is part of that hiring process, as is Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who Miami is bringing in to help look through candidates.