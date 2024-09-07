College Football HQ

College football picks for Week 2 games by ESPN's College GameDay

As the Week 2 college football schedule kicks off today, the hosts of ESPN's College GameDay locks in their final picks for the biggest games on Saturday.

James Parks

Two games featuring head-to-head matchups of teams ranked in the AP top 25 get underway today as the Week 2 college football schedule kicks off around the country, but there are other key games that could have implications later on this season. Now, it's time to make our final picks.

With some help from the guys on ESPN's College GameDay, let's lock in our final Week 2 game predictions for the biggest matchups on the schedule today.

College football Week 2 picks

Georgia Tech at Syracuse ... Desmond Howard and Lee Corso predicted the Orange will upset the Yellow Jackets.

Cal at Auburn ... Every analyst on GameDay selected Auburn to take down Cal in this rematch.

Kansas at Illinois ... Kirk Herbstreit was the sole analyst to predict Illinois will upset the Jayhawks.

Arkansas at Oklahoma State ... Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso project the Razorbacks will pull off the upset over the Cowboys.

South Carolina at Kentucky ... McAfee picked the Gamecocks to take down the Wildcats.

Colorado at Nebraska ... Howard took the Buffaloes in this matchup while the other analysts favored the Cornhuskers' defense to pull it out.

Tennessee vs. NC State ... A unanimous decision in favor of the Volunteers to taken down this ACC challenger.

Texas at Michigan ... Nick Saban joined Kirk Herbstreit in picking the Longhorns in this marquee matchup while McAfee and Howard sided with Michigan.

Lee Corso's headgear pick: Texas over Michigan

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (57)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Texas
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Penn State
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Miami
  13. USC
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Kansas State
  18. LSU
  19. Kansas
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa
  22. Louisville
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. NC State
  25. Clemson

