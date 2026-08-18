We all know the Heisman Trophy is essentially a QB's award. But there have been non-QB winners over the years that several current players could aspire to join in rare air.

When Travis Hunter won it in 2024, he was just the second CB all-time to do so, alongside Charles Woodson. But both were credited for their exploits with the ball in their hands, too, with Woodson mainly as a return man who saw sparring snaps at receiver, while Hunter split duties at CB and WR.

Speaking of WRs, the last true receiver to win it was DeVonta Smith in 2020. He was the first since Desmond Howard's 1991 campaign at Michigan.

And, of course, the Heisman used to be an RB award. The last was Derrick Henry in 2015, making him the 22nd RB to do so since 1962.

So, which non-QBs could add to this legacy?

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It feels like yesterday "Smitty" was bursting onto the scene, leading the Buckeyes to their first national championship win in a decade in 2024. Placing sixth in the Heisman voting in 2025, Smith is set up to vie for the award again this fall.

Not only does he have continuity with QB Julian Sayin back under center, but he also has a ton of targets walking out the door with Carnell Tate off to the NFL.

Of course, the Buckeyes retool at receiver like nobody else, as five-star prospect Chris Henry Jr. is in the mix. But make no mistake, people will be looking to see where No. 4 is on the field at all times.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami (FL)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toney may be the most dynamic freshman receiver college football has seen since Smith. He posted an unbelievable 109 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns across 16 games.

Toney was that productive with Carson Beck at the helm. But he may have an even better player under center now in Darian Mensah.

Add in a very favorable ACC schedule, and Toney could push to be the Hurricanes' third Heisman winner ever.

Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he were not playing with such a dynamo at QB like Trinidad Chambliss, Lacy would be considered even more for the Heisman. But he's a name to watch, arguably the best back in college football.

Lacy helped push the Rebels to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, as he rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 TDs in 15 games. He posted seven games of over 100 yards rushing and scored in all but one game on the year.

One of the College Football 27 cover athletes should be a treat to watch all of 2026. Especially with defenses worrying about what he and Chambliss can do together in the backfield.

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hardy's first year with the Tigers was a strong one, as he earned All-American honors. He blazed his way to 1,649 rushing yards, 16 rushing scores and an eye-popping 6.4 yards per carry in 13 games.

The formula for Hardy to become Mizzou's first-ever Heisman winner may be pushing the program into CFP contention and cracking the 2,000-yard rushing mark. He looked like he was on his way to doing so, starting the year off with five straight 100-yard games, then adding a 300-yard and three-TD performance against Mississippi State in November.

Hardy may be a long shot here. But he is one of the very few backs with the capabilities to be able to capture the Heisman, too.

Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A true game wrecker off the edge, Simmons terrorized offenses in 2025, posting 12 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 13 games. If Arch Manning is not able to live up to his wildly high expectations, but the Longhorns continue to win, Simmons should be a big factor in their success.

The potential first-round pick has posted 21 sacks across his first two seasons in Austin. Playing for one of college football's true bluebloods in the SEC gives him not only the stage to lead the Longhorns through a treacherous slate, but also to take down QBs like Chambliss, Sayin, John Mateer and Marcel Reed.

Both Aidan Hutchinson and Ndamukong Suh are the only two defensive linemen in the 21st century to be Heisman finalists. Simmons has the talent to join them.

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A true "island" corner, Moore put on a show for the Fighting Irish in 2025. He earned All-American status with five interceptions, a pick-six and seven passes defended.

Moore also allowed a passer rating of 45.9 when targeted. That's the type of shutdown play that has scouts slating you to go in the top five of the NFL Draft.

With Notre Dame playing a fairly soft schedule, Moore could have a shot at the Heisman because he should dominate his competition. But especially if he's able to haul in picks as he did in 2025.