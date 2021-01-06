SI.com
NCAAF
Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Wins 2020 Heisman Trophy

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was named the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday night, becoming the first wideout since 1991 to earn the sport's top individual honor. 

"To all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing," Smith said, "because I'm not the biggest. I've been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really, it just comes down to you put your mind to it, you can do it.

"No job is too big. If you put your mind to it, you can do it, and just keep believing in God and you'll get where you want to be."

Smith tallied 447 first place votes with 1,856 total points. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence placed second, just 669 total points shy. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones came in third with Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in fourth with 1,130 and 737 total points respectively. 

This season, Smith led the nation in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20), having most recently taken home the Offensive Most Valuable Player award in Alabama's dominant Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame. The 22-year-old wideout has also had 100 or more receiving yards eight times this season, the most in Crimson Tide history.

“He’s probably one of the most selfless guys I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach,” head coach Nick Saban told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. “He’s one of the most popular guys on the team, and one of the people the players look up to because of his attitude.”

For his efforts, he was also previously named the AP Player of the Year. 

Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, played in just 10 games this season, the fewest of his collegiate career. However, he set a career-high mark in completion percentage (69.2%) as he threw for more than 3,100 yards.

Jones starred in 2020 as well, throwing for 4,036 yards and 36 touchdowns with only four interceptions, orchestrating an offense that is averaging more than 48 points per game. 

Trask is coming off the best of his three collegiate seasons, having accumulated more than 4,200 yards and thrown for 43 touchdowns. The Florida quarterback has also scored three rushing touchdowns. 

By winning the Heisman, though, Smith joins an exclusive club of receivers to do so. Michigan wide receiver/returner Desmond Howard was the last wideout to win the Heisman Trophy, earning the honor in 1991 after finishing the season with 985 receiving yards, 62 catches and an NCAA-best 19 touchdowns in 12 games. He also had 13 carries for 180 yards and a touchdown as a rusher, returned 15 kicks for 412 yards and a score and had 20 punt returns for 282 yards and a touchdown.

Only two other receivers, Notre Dame's Tim Brown in 1987 and Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers in 1972, have won the Heisman.

Smith will look to cap off Alabama's undefeated season on Monday night when the Crimson Tide square off against Ohio State.

