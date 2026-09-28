Heisman Trophy Index: September Closes Out with Non-QBs Rising up the Ranks

The last weekend of September in college football looked like the revenge of the non-quarterbacks.

From one dominant running back to maybe the best 1A and 1B we've ever seen at the wide receiver position, it's not just signal-callers who are showing their worth for the Heisman Trophy.

Heisman hopefuls

Colin Simmons (Texas, EDGE): The Longhorns star is now tied for the national lead in sacks with seven after a suffocating five-sack, forced-fumble and fumble-recovery showing against Tennessee. He extended a streak of three-straight games with a sack and posted a career-best eight tackles in the win.

Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a sack of Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during their game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keelon Russell (Alabama, QB): The sophomore QB may have had his best day yet, posting career-highs with five touchdowns, including four through the air, and 365 passing yards in a blowout win over South Carolina. He brings his 89.0 QBR (seventh in the nation) into a matchup with fellow Heisman contender Kamario Taylor and Mississippi State.

C.J. Carr (Notre Dame, QB): The grandson of Lloyd Carr is picking up steam here in his second full season as a starter for the Irish. He totaled four scores (three passing, one rushing) and threw for 237 yards in a romp over Purdue. While he's played a fairly soft schedule thus far, he has stiffer competition ahead with hosting Bill Belichick and North Carolina next.

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss, QB): Although the senior QB is coming off a loss to Florida, it's hard to fully blame him after the Rebels gave up 52 points. He did his best to keep Ole Miss in the game with his 342 total yards (298 passing, 44 rushing) and three total scores (one passing, two rushing). If he keeps having to lift the Rebels without Kewan Lacy, he can get back into the race by getting Ole Miss back in the win column.

Malachi Toney (Miam, FL, WR): Another week, another strong out for Toney. He went for six receptions, 120 yards and a TD in the Hurricanes' win over Central Michigan. He's scored in all four games this year, but he is still not playing above the level of one of his Miami teammates.

5) Jayden Maiava (USC, QB)

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a eleven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines (not pictured) against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Maiava is coming off a tough loss to Oregon, he, like Chambliss, is not the reason why his team did not come out on top. The junior QB scored three times (two passing, one rushing) and notched his second 300-yard game of 2026.

He is still tied atop the national leaderboard in terms of TD passes (14) and he leads the nation with 1,499. Again, he's played more games than anyone, but that does not diminish how he's performed.

Maiava will have plenty of time to shore up his Heisman resume from here. The next opportunity will be when the Trojans host Washington next week.

4) Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State, WR)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith continues to dominate and show why he could be the first wide receiver taken No. 1 overall since Keyhawn Johnson. His torrid start to 2026 continued with a career-high 12 catches for 217 yards and tying a Buckeyes record with four receiving TDs vs. Illinois.

The dynamic junior wideout leads the nation in receiving yards (617) and is tied for most TD receptions with seven.

The only flaw on his resume is the Week 2 loss to Texas. But if he keeps shining and helps Ohio State run the table from here, he could be claiming the Heisman come December.

3) Kamario Taylor (Mississippi State, QB)

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most exciting freshman in the nation, "Super Kamario" earned his first career win in a ranked matchup against Missouri. His dazzling arm talent continues to be matched with high-level play.

Taylor finished with three TD passes and a career-high 363 passing yards in the win over the Tigers. His 14 TDs on the year are tied with Maiava and Darian Mensah for most in the country, as he's only posted two interceptions thus far.

The legend of Taylor continues to grow and will be on display during a visit to the Crimson Tide next up.

2) Jadan Baugh (Florida, RB)

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) breaks a tackle from Mississippi Rebels defensive end Talib Graham (45) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep running the damn ball with Jadan Baugh, John Summrall. The junior RB terrorized another defense Saturday, lifting the Gators to a resounding win over the Rebels.

Baugh was electric once again, posting 142 rushing yards and three TDs. He has a nation-leading 11 rushing scores, as he has three games with three TDs on the ground. He's also averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 150 rushing yards per game through the first month of the season.

Florida has not looked like this in a long time. And it is heavily tied to their star RB and Heisman contender.

1) Darian Mensah (Miami, FL, QB)

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks on from the field against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah has made things look far too easy since coming over from Duke. The junior strutted through another defense in Week 4, toppling over the Chippewas to get the 'Canes to 4-0.

He went 23 for 27 with 338 passing yards and three scores, giving him the tie atop the country with Taylor and Maiava at 14. He also leads the nation in QBR (93.9) and passer rating (228.0).

The competition is due to pick up for Mensah soon. Let's see if his uncanny accuracy will continue as Miami hosts Clemson this Saturday.

14 TOUCHDOWNS. 12 INCOMPLETIONS.



Since 2004, over 2,900 quarterbacks have made 50+ pass attempts across their team's first 4 games in a season.



Darian Mensah is the only one of that bunch with more Pass TD than incompletions. pic.twitter.com/sRNyAF3sYa — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 27, 2026