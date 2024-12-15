Colorado Two-Way Superstar Travis Hunter Wins 2024 Heisman Trophy
Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter has won the Heisman Trophy, the Heisman Trophy Trust announced in its annual televised ceremony Saturday evening.
Hunter, 21, beat out Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward for the honor. He is the second Buffaloes player to win the trophy, joining running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994.
Hunter received 552 first-place votes and 2,231 total points in the voting system, edging Jeanty (309 first-place votes; 2,017 total points) for the award.
Throughout 2024, Hunter enthralled college football fans with his spectacular two-way play—play with virtually no parallel in the two-platoon era.
He caught 92 passes for 14 touchdowns and 1,152 yards this season; each of those first two figures led the Big 12. On the other side of the ball, Hunter intercepted four passes and broke up 11, with the latter figure also leading his conference.
For his efforts—which helped Colorado finish 9-3 and reach the Alamo Bowl—Hunter became the first player in history to win both the Bednarik Award as the nation's best defensive player and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's most outstanding receiver.
Now, he can add the biggest prize of all to his trophy case.