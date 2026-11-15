College Football Rankings: Teams Rising & Falling in New ESPN FPI Ratings After Week 11

Those ESPN computers are whirring again, and as usual, there's going to be some amount of controversy. ESPN's stat-based FPI ratings certainly will confound most fans-- 10-0 UCLA is No. 25, while 6-4 Nebraska is No. 18. But whatever fans think about the FPI, it's always worth tracking the system's biggest movers and shakers. Here are the power conference teams showing the biggest jumps and dips after Week 11.

Risers

Arkansas (up 13 spots to 51st)

Take South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers out of the mix duty to injury and then Arkansas delivered one of the upsets of the season in a 34-6 stomping of the No. 17 Gamecocks. Arkansas is still just next-to-last in the SEC and retains what FPI terms a 0.7% chance of winning its next two games to reach six wins, but a good week is a good week.

Arizona State (up 12 spots to 53rd)

The Sun Devils grabbed a sixth win on the road, beating UCF 26-13 and making a substantial jump in the FPI. There's no Playoff potential for ASU, but they did at least climb toward the middle of a densely-packed Big 12.

Iowa State (up 11 spots to 48th)

The Cyclones blew past Cincinnati 41-13 with a win that sees their odds of picking up six wins climb to 82.1%. They also worked up to 10th in the Big 12, which doesn't sound as good as 10th of the 16 Big 12 teams. 2026 College football math is funny that way.

Fallers

Ethan Grunkemeyer and Virginia Tech had a rough Week 11. (Brian Bishop-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia Tech (down 14 spots to 62nd)

Tech took an ugly 40-22 loss to Stanford in a game that launched the Cardinal toward a bowl and Tech toward the bottom of the ACC. The Hokies are now 12th in the ACC in FPI.

South Carolina (down 14 spots to 33rd)

FPI can't account for individual players, which is why the lack of LaNorris Sellers turned South Carolina from top 20 team to a team that lost by 28 points to one of the two weakest teams in the SEC. South Carolina's Playoff chances-- already low-- plummeted to 0.4%.

Minnesota (down 11 spots to 73rd)

The Big Ten's biggest mover wasn't happy. The Gophers not only lost to Penn State, but got thumped 42-14. Minnesota is now down to just a 40.6% chance of pulling off a win over either Northwestern or Wisconsin to reach six wins and bowl eligibility. Only Maryland and Rutgers are below Minnesota in the FPI's Big Ten rankings.