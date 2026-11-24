For the first time in almost 20 years, there were no college football games in a single weekend that had top 25 ranked teams on both sides of the field.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some very consequential upsets anyway.

Saturday was a day to forget for the Big Ten , which saw two of its top-ten CFP ranked teams come out on the wrong side of some upsets.

UCLA and Indiana both went down, causing some serious changes in the new bracket entering Rivalry Week.

Moving down: UCLA

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Last week’s ranking: No. 4

The Bruins had held seemingly steady to one of the first-round bye seeds all through the ranking season, but a three-overtime loss at Michigan changes everything.

The committee was never entirely enamored with the Bruins’ strength of schedule, but still felt compelled to keep them near the top as long as they were undefeated.

A loss at unranked Michigan changes the equation now, but their other 10 wins will still warrant a place likely just inside the top ten. A bigger concern is at quarterback: UCLA plays USC in the finale on their third-stringer after Ty Dieffenbach was injured on Saturday.

Moving down: Indiana

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Last week’s ranking: No. 8

The selectors have moved the Hoosiers around freely this season. Initially at No. 4, they dropped to No. 9 a week later, and then only improved one spot after beating USC.

Now after losing at unranked Washington, combined with other bubble teams winning their games, we could see the reigning national champs drop out of the bracket.

Perhaps for good. It’s hard to see a way they can get back in, unless a flurry of contingencies take place that allow them to play for, and win, the Big Ten championship.

Moving up: Wake Forest

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Last week’s ranking: No. 11

The Demon Deacons moved into the last team in position a week ago after Kentucky’s loss, and the ACC insurgents pounding Georgia Tech, combined with Indiana’s loss, will open some room for them to move up.

Wake is the first team in the playoff era to win six to beat six Power conference teams on the road in a single season. Now they have to face Miami for the ACC championship.

Texas Tech and BYU: Where do they land?

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BYU entered the weekend at No. 10, ahead of No. 11 Wake and No. 12 Texas Tech, but could actually be due for a fall after struggling in a three-overtime win at Kansas.

A win should be just enough to stay in the bracket, but the two-loss Cougars could be jumped by both the Deacons and Raiders, who won their games more convincingly.

That means one-loss Texas Tech finally returns to the 12-team field this week with an eye towards playing for the Big 12 title against undefeated, No. 2 Utah.

But BYU has to be on guard for Oregon , which came into this week at No. 13, two spots removed from the field, on a four-game win streak, and still very much in the mix for the Big Ten championship.

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