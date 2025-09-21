Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sets Multiple Career Highs In Big Rivalry Win
The Oregon Ducks' offense put together a complete performance in their 41-7 win over Oregon State. Putting together one of his best games of the season, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks' passing game shined in the win over their in-state rivals.
Moore reached season-high marks in passing yards and touchdowns as he completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 305 yards and four touchdowns. It's the first time this season that he's eclipsed the 300 yard mark.
Deeper Than Just A Rivalry
For Moore, this game served as a reminder of how far he has come. In 2023, Moore, a freshman quarterback at UCLA, traveled to Oregon State and had one of the worst starts in his career. He threw for three interceptions and completed less than half of his passes.
"Personally, it was me remebering my 18-year-old self when I played at Oregon State. And I was mentally depressed. Just the way things were going and everybody knows the struggles of what happened. I just used that as fuel to make sure I never get that feeling ever again," Moore said.
Moore was able to rebound in a big way in his second start vs. the Beavers. He credited Oregon coach Dan Lanning for helping with the prep by watching game film of his previous start vs. Oregon State.
Early Season Learning Moments
It's hard to find clear-cut instances of learning moments for Oregon through four games. The Ducks have out-scored their first four oppponets, 203-37. To put it simply, they've looked dominant to begin this year.
Moore said that in the few times the Ducks' face adversity, they've handled it extremely well.
"The biggest thing I have learned from us as a team is when adversity hits, we know how to bounce back. That's from us going three and out, from a turnover or things that happen. Down the road there's gonna be many things that don't go our way. I feel overall we've been facing adversity pretty well when it happens, Moore said.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Practice That 'Wasn't Up To Standard'
MORE: Isaiah World Reveals How He Went From No. 1 Transfer To Oregon Ducks Enforcer
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oregon State In Autzen Stadium
Although the Ducks took care of business in their rivalry game, they must quickly turn the page and prepare for one of the best games of the week 4 slate vs. Penn State. Moore said that he cherishes the opportunity to play in exciting atmospheres.
"I just think of my younger self. When I was sitting in front of the TV, seeing a lot of College GameDays and understanding that these are blessings coming my way," Moore said. "As a kid, you always dream about playing there."
Immediately following Oregon's win over the Beavers, College Gameday announced their next stop at Penn State for their showdown vs. the Ducks. All eyes will be on Moore next week in what is undoubtedly the biggest start of his career so far.