Heisman Trophy index: where does Texas QB Arch Manning rank?
Labor Day weekend means college football is back. And we've got some great names to watch, as one will go on to win the Heisman Trophy come December.
As a yearly Heisman Trophy voter, it's always one of the more entertaining races in all of sports. So, as we embark on this 2025 season, here are names to watch for to potentially strike the Heisman pose by season's end.
Honorable mentions:
Makhi Hughes (RB, Oregon)
Hughes is playing in Eugene now after starring the last two seasons at Tulane. He posted back-to-back 1,300+ rushing yard seasons and totaled 17 touchdowns in 2024.
With a new QB under center (Dante Moore), he has a chance to really make a name for himself this season for the Ducks.
Dylan Raiola (QB, Nebraska)
While his name may have been better than his game as a freshman, Raiola had a better start to his 2025 season with a win over Cincinnati.
He played cleanly, going 33 for 42, with 243 passing yards and two TD passes.
What can really help the sophomore QB is how he plays in this Big 10 gauntlet. His first test will be September 20 when Michigan comes to town.
Bryce Underwood (QB, Michigan)
Arguably the most heralded QB prospect in Wolverines history, the five-star recruit is poised to bring a new era to Michigan football.
But first, he’ll have to get his feet wet against New Mexico. Considering his skill set, he should be just fine.
That should help him prepare for his first ranked matchup, as No. 14 Michigan will visit No. 18 Oklahoma on September 6.
Julian Sayin (QB, Ohio State)
Now that Will Howard is off in the NFL, Sayin is the next starting quarterback for the Buckeyes. He is tasked with leading Ohio State in defense of its national championship. But he will have a lot of talent around him to help.
Not only does he have a budding superstar in Jeremiah Smith out wide, he’s also got Carnell Tate back in the lineup after a productive season (52 receptions, 733 yards, four TDs) behind Smith and Emeka Egbuka.
It should be interesting seeing how Sayin guides new offensive coordinator Keenan Bailey’s attack. Considering the talent around him, he should be able to play point guard for the Buckeyes.
Sam Leavitt (QB, Arizona State)
Now that Cam Skattebo is playing with the Giants, Leavitt has more on his plate. The Sun Devils’ QB was great in his redshirt freshman season, posting 29 total scores (24 passing, 5 rushing), winning a Big 12 championship and leading ASU to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
Now here in his sophomore campaign, he’ll look to keep letting it fly with Jordyn Tyson back in the fold, as he returns after a 75-1,101-10-TD season in 2024. Add in Leavitt’s rushing upside (443 yards in 2024), he can find ways to make his Heisman case.
It also doesn’t help playing a Big 12 schedule — the Sun Devils enter the season ranked No. 11 and are only slated to play two preseason-ranked teams (No. 22 Iowa State and No. 23 Texas Tech).
5) Garrett Nussmeier (QB, LSU)
The Tigers’ QB had a highly productive first season as a starter, posting 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with 4,043 passing yards. In fact, that figure only trails Joe Burrow’s legendary 2019 season for most for an LSU QB in program history.
Before he makes the jump to the NFL, Nussmeier has more plays to make at the college level. He will be trying to make up for the loss of two of his top receivers from 2024, but his leading receiver, Aaron Anderson, could be in line for a breakout year.
Nussmeier’s toughest road to winning the Heisman Trophy is so tied to the Tigers’ schedule. From this weekend’s matchup at No. 4 Clemson to six other games against preseason-ranked teams, the LSU signal caller will have an SEC gauntlet to manage in pursuit of the Heisman.
4) Cade Klubnik (QB, Clemson)
Speaking of standout QBs for the Tigers, Klubnik is back after a strong junior season. His 43 total scores (36 passing, 7 rushing) and 4,102 yards of total offense (3,639 passing, 463 rushing) lifted Clemson to the College Football Playoff.
It was an early exit for the Tigers and head coach Dabo Sweeney thinks this team will atone for those mistakes.
"I've had one undefeated team," said Sweeney on August. "I think we're going to be the first 16-0 team. It's a race to do that.”
And Klubnik is right in the middle of that. After the LSU game, it should be smooth sailing for him, before playing No. 16 SMU October 18 and No. 13 South Carolina on November 29.
3) Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame)
The top-flight RB carried the Irish to the College Football Playoff in 2024 with video game numbers. He rushed for 1,125 yards and scored 19 total TDs in Notre Dame’s run to the national championship game.
Love’s numbers really were ridiculous when you take a look at them. Across 191 touches, he averaged 7.1 yards per touch, buoyed by his 6.9 yards per carry.
It was unfortunate to see the Irish’s playoff run going on while Love was hampered by injury. Before getting hurt in the Indiana game, he had rushed for over 100 yards in four of the previous six games and scored TD in each game to that point.
Now that Riley Leonard is out from under center, it’ll be interesting to see how much more ND leans on Love now that he’s healthy again.
2) Arch Manning (QB, Texas)
The prodigy’s era is finally here. After national fanfare dating back to his high school days, Manning is finally at the helm in Austin.
He makes his redshirt sophomore season’s debut in huge fashion, as his No. 1 Longhorns host No. 3 Ohio State. But even seeing Manning in limited action last fall, it’s hard not to be hyped up about what he can do under center for Texas.
It will be interesting to see if the next in line in the quarterbacking family of football continues to dazzle with his legs now that he’s a full-time starter. As much as he has displayed from the pocket, it’ll be intriguing to see how his legs are used after four scores on the ground in 2024, including his highlight-reel scoot against UTSA.
1) Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State)
It’s hard not to place the top player in college football at the top of this heap. And yes, historically the Heisman Trophy has become a QB’s award. But we’re also coming off a 2024 campaign where the top-two finalists were a WR/DB and an RB.
Smith’s exploits in his freshman season led Ohio State all the way to its first national title in a decade. His explosive speed was on display all season, as he had 76 catches, 1,315 yards, 16 total TDs, and a whopping 17.3 yards per catch.
A new inexperienced QB under center could mean more targets coming Smith’s way. And if he’s able to lift the Buckeyes this season, like he did in 2024, he may be lifting the Heisman Trophy when it’s all said and done.