Arizona State-Texas named best College Football Playoff game

The Sun Devils were the darlings of the 2024 college football season

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) put on a show during the 2024 Peach Bowl.
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) put on a show during the 2024 Peach Bowl. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2024 college football season featured dozens of highly entertaining games.

But the Arizona State vs. Texas matchup in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals arguably topped them all.

The game featured everything. Big plays. An improbable comeback. Controversial calls. Vomiting on the sideline. Two overtimes. And most importantly — an incredible performance by one of the best players in college football.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo enthralled the nation with his epic performance on New Year's Day. He dominated the best defense in the country, rushing for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns, while catching 8 passes for 99 yards. He also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass and punched in a two-point conversion.

Skattebo was also named the Peach Bowl's offensive MVP — the first time in 26 years a member of the losing team won the award.

ASU-Texas The Top Playoff Game

ESPN's Bill Connelly recently released his list of the 100 best college football games of the 2024 season — and the ASU-Texas game came in at No. 3. It was Connelly's highest-ranked College Football Playoff game.

The ASU-Texas game was the only competitive matchup in the first two rounds of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, and it drew praise far and wide from college football fans and celebrities.

"I've been seeing snippets of this kid Cam Skattebo the last couple of years and after today I AM A CAM SKATTEBO fan!!!" wrote Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Terrell Owens on X after the Peach Bowl. "He’s a dog!!! Respectfully, He’s the white version of BEASTMODE!!"

"Wow! Texas’s 39-31 win over ASU in double OT 39-31 was one of the best College Football Playoff games that I’ve ever seen!" wrote Magic Johnson on X. "ASU should be proud of how well they played and how hard they fought because they were part of an NCAA Football classic."

Arizona State, the darlings of the 2024 college football season, also had two other games on the list: ASU's 28-23 win over BYU on Nov. 23 was ranked No. 9; and the Sun Devils 35-31 win over Kansas on Oct. 5 was ranked No. 31.

Published
