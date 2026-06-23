College Football's No. 3 CB Recruit Announces Top 4 Programs

A major prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is primed for his commitment in the coming weeks.

Five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will announce his college decision on July 1, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect ranks as the No. 3 cornerback, No. 1 prospect in North Carolina and No. 11 overall prospect in the class in Rivals' Industry rankings.

Dobson transferred from Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina to Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina for his senior season. In his previous three seasons of high school football, Dobson compiled a combined 76 tackles, 17 pass breakups and six interceptions.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Dobson a "speedy zone corner with a wiry frame that can race into the deeper third" and also noted that Dobson is "dangerous as a return man with his acceleration and profiles as potential ace gunner given how he runs" in a scouting report from the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game.

SEC influences in Dobson's recruitment

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer congratulates South Carolina wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (4) after his long touchdown catch during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dobson is from the vicinity of Charlotte, North Carolina, one of South Carolina's strongest recruiting wells. He has been in constant contact with the Gamecocks' staff for the better part of two years, and he made the last of his official visits there on June 19.

Auburn and Texas A&M have also been the recipients of multiple visits from Dobson. Auburn received the first of his official visits on May 29, and Texas A&M received the second on June 5.

Of the SEC programs Dobson is between, South Carolina is the only one without a cornerback commitment. Auburn and Texas A&M not only hold commitments from cornerbacks but ones who rank among the 10 best in the class; No. 7 cornerback Raylaun Henry committed to the Aggies in November of 2025 while No. 9 cornerback Chance Gilbert committed to the Tigers on June 8.

Michigan's recruitment of Dobson

The Wolverines are the lone power outside of the SEC footprint working to lure Dobson to their 2027 class. Dobson picked up his offer from Michigan in July of 2025 and officially visited on June 12.

Michigan received a commitment from Blake Jenkins, the No. 28 cornerback prospect, on June 4. However, it is still in pursuit of its first five-star commitment in Kyle Whittingham's tenure.

Where did the two highest-rated cornerbacks in the class commit?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Barring an unexpected decision before July 1, Dobson will be the highest-rated cornerback prospect yet to announce a commitment until then.

John Meredith III, the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2027, committed to Texas on June 19. Following a commitment to Georgia that spanned nearly a year, No. 2 cornerback Donte Wright flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs to Miami on May 9.