College Football Fans Furious Over Tennessee's Announcement for Alabama Game

What could end up being college football’s game of the week from the SEC a couple Saturdays from now just received word of when they’ll kick off, and needless to say, it left more than a few fans of the home team a little angry.

Alabama and Tennessee are poised to renew the Third Saturday in October rivalry matchup in two weeks’ time from Rocky Top, but instead of a primetime kickoff under the lights, these SEC contenders will face off at 3:30 p.m. local time instead.

What the Fans Are Saying

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Needless to say, Vols fans weren’t pleased.

“Lmao they do this every single year. They spare Bama from a night game. Absolute bozos,” said one indignant Vols fan.

Another one highlighted: “We haven’t had a night home game vs. Bama in almost a decade.” Longer than that, in fact. Not since 2014 as Tennessee hosted rival Alabama with a primetime kickoff, although the Vols’ famous 2022 win over the Tide did at least end at night.

“Bama is so scared to play a night game here they will never let the SEC schedule it,” an angry Tennessee supporter said in reaction, while another added: “We never get night games, this is absolutely ridiculous.”

“Literally zero excuses for this not to be a night game. Zero!” said another UT fan.

And those were the clean comments.

Why the Time Draws Criticism

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Night games have become the preferred setting for many high-profile SEC rivalries because of the atmosphere, national television attention, and heightened energy inside stadiums like Neyland.

Many Tennessee supporters pointed to a recurring pattern. Recent meetings in Knoxville have repeatedly been scheduled for afternoon kicks, while games in Tuscaloosa have more often landed in primetime.

Next Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. start is seen by many as diminishing the spectacle of one of the SEC’s most storied matchups.

Voices Beyond the Fan Base

Media personality and Tennessee native Clay Travis criticized the decision, placing the responsibility squarely on ESPN.

He argued that the network preferred to avoid having a major SEC game competing against other conferences in the evening window that weekend, calling the outcome a source of frustration for Tennessee and the SEC more broadly.

His comments reflected a sentiment shared by many who view the rivalry as deserving of a more national spotlight that primetime often provides.

Historical Context and Atmosphere

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Tennessee and Alabama haven’t played a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium in 12 seasons, although they did in Tuscaloosa as recently as 2019.

Home field advantage has proved important in recent years, as the home team has won each of the last four games, including the Vols’ 52-49 triumph in Nick Saban’s second to last season at Bama and the 24-17 result in 2024.

While afternoon games remain common across college football, the reaction underscores how strongly fans associate this particular rivalry with the electric feel of a nighttime setting.