Top college football programs off to slow starts in the transfer portal

The college football transfer portal just opened last Friday, January 2, but many players have known for weeks they would be on the move. College programs have, in turn, had plenty of time to strategize their priority targets.

Recruiting visits started Friday as soon as the portal window officially opened, and already a significant number of transfers have made their decisions and signed NIL deals with programs. But some of college football's biggest brands are notably among the programs off to slow starts in the opening days of the portal window.

These are the five notable slow starters that stand out most.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame is off to a slow start in the transfer portal. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of Tuesday morning, the Fighting Irish had not reeled in a transfer addition yet. That should change as the week progresses, but what's notable is that three of Notre Dame's priority targets have already spurned the historic program.

Wide receiver is a position of priority need for Notre Dame, and two of its preferred WR targets cancelled planned visits to South Bend, Indiana, while inking with other programs.

Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh, the No. 21-ranked transfer overall and No. 3 WR by On3, was believed to be Notre Dame's top WR target and was expected to make a visit this week, but before that could happen he visited Indiana and committed to the Hoosiers.

Notre Dame badly wanted Marsh and was going to host him on Monday. Tough. https://t.co/rumBw7k9pA — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) January 4, 2026

Then, Notre Dame was reportedly expected to host Rutgers WR transfer Ian Strong, but Cal got him on campus first and secured his commitment Monday before that could happen.

Also Monday, UCF DT Horace Lockett, another top Notre Dame target, withdrew his name from the portal to stay with the Knights.

2. Michigan

New Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham has a lot of work to do in the transfer portal building his first Wolverines roster. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With any coaching change comes a significant upheaval to the roster, and that's indeed what new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham faces.

As of Tuesday morning, the Wolverines had lost 18 players to the portal, and did not gain their first portal addition until Tuesday afternoon Pittsburgh long snapper Nico Crawford.

Michigan did notably retain starting quarterback Bryce Underwood, but the Wolverines have a lot of holes to fill.

With Whittingham's connections to Utah's roster and new defensive coordinator Jay Hill coming over from BYU, the Wolverines are expected to poach significant talent from those Big 12 programs, with elite Utes defensive end John Henry Daley a priority target.

Clearly, this is a pivotal week for Whittingham's Michigan rebuild.

3. Clemson

Clemson had signed one transfer so far as of Tuesday morning. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Coming off a 7-6 season that saw Clemson win its fewest games since 2008, the Tigers are clearly in need of some roster upgrades this transfer portal cycle.

But as of Tuesday morning, Clemson had reeled in just one new addition in Penn State cornerback transfer Elliott Washington II, who is ranked the No. 279 player in the transfer portal by On3.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have had 10 players transfer out of the program.

4. Miami

Miami coach Mario Cristobal is busy preparing for its CFP semifinals matchup with Ole Miss, but the Hurricanes also have to manage the transfer portal at the same time. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Understandably, the Miami coaching staff is a little busy right now preparing for its CFP semifinals game Thursday vs. Ole Miss, but the Hurricanes also need to juggle managing the transfer portal with some key needs to fill -- namely at quarterback with Carson Beck leaving and edge rusher with stars Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor off to the NFL.

As of Tuesday morning, however, Miami had yet to add any transfer pickups.

The Hurricanes were one of many programs to pursue Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, but he committed to Texas Tech with a reported $5 million NIL deal in place.

The Hurricanes did gain traction with South Carolina WR transfer Vandrevius Jacobs after hosting him on a visit this weekend, but the WR was still considering other visits. Miami also hosted Boston College DB Omar Thornton over the weekend, with more transfers set to visit after this next playoff game.

5. Oregon

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a CFP semifinals matchup with Indiana to prepare for while also juggling the transfer portal. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Miami, Oregon is preparing for its CFP semifinals showdown with Indiana on Friday while juggling the transfer portal, with 12 players departing the program through the portal and no transfer additions as of Tuesday morning.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning joked in his press conference with Indiana's Curt Cignetti that he was fine with Cignetti and the Hoosiers devoting time right now to the portal.

Ahead of Peach Bowl, Curt Cignetti and Dan Lanning had a little fun



Cignetti: “We have 13 portal guys on campus right now. So, from 10 clock to 2 clock, my Oregon prep got cut a little bit short..”



Lanning: “First I’d tell you, Coach Cignetti keep focusing on those portal guys” pic.twitter.com/w6gq4LOvSP — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 4, 2026

Eventually, though, Oregon will need to rally in the portal, especially in the secondary and at running back. And, pending quarterback Dante Moore's decision to pursue the NFL draft or return to college, that position could become a pressing priority for the Ducks.