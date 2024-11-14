Colorado Rockies Reportedly Open to Trading Brendan Rodgers, Justin Lawrence
The Colorado Rockies, coming off yet another last-place finish in the NL West, may have to shake things up a bit heading into 2025.
But with manager Bud Black coming back for another season and the young core of shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, first baseman Michael Toglia and outfielder Brenton Doyle still in place, a complete overhaul appears unlikely.
That leaves a handful of veterans as possible candidates to get shipped out of town, and Colorado's front office is seemingly comfortable cutting ties with two players in particular. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that the Rockies are "open to moving" second baseman Brendan Rodgers and right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence.
Rodgers had a bounce back season in 2024 after missing over 100 games in 2023 due to shoulder surgery. In 135 games this year, Rodgers hit .267 with 13 home runs, 29 doubles, 54 RBI, a .721 OPS and a 1.0 WAR.
The stellar defensive production that earned Rodgers a Gold Glove in 2022 has started to fade, though. After racking up 22 defensive runs saved that season, Rodgers posted -1 in 2023 and -4 in 2024.
Colorado has the 28-year-old Rodgers under team control for one more season. MLB Trade Rumors is projecting the arbitration-eligible infielder to earn $5.5 million in 2025 before hitting free agency in 2026.
As for who could take Rodgers' place at second base, 21-year-old Adael Amador and 27-year-old Aaron Schunk each made their respective MLB debuts this season.
Lawrence is also set to hit arbitration, although his salary is expected to come in around $1.0 million.
The righty went 4-4 with a 6.49 ERA, 1.777 WHIP, 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, two saves and a -1.7 WAR across 56 games in 2024, a far cry from his breakout 2023 campaign. That year, Lawrence went 4-7 with a 3.72 ERA, 1.347 WHIP, 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, 11 saves and a 1.4 WAR in 69 appearances.
For his career, the 30-year-old reliever boasts a 6.96 ERA at Coors Field and a 3.86 ERA everywhere else. Those home-road splits, plus his dependable slider and four years of team control, could draw the attention of teams looking to bolster their bullpen.
Third baseman Ryan McMahon has been mentioned in some trade rumors, but it is unlikely that the Rockies would be willing to cut bait with an All-Star who has three years left on his deal. Veteran slugger Kris Bryant, on the other hand, is someone Colorado would surely dump if given the chance.
However, the four years and $108 million left on Bryant's albatross contract will make him tough to move, so dealing away Rodgers and Lawrence seems to be the far more feasible outcome.
