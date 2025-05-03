Aaron Judge Grabs Two More Hits on Friday, Continues to Be in Historic Conversation
The New York Yankees shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.
With the win, New York is now 19-13 and in first place in the American League East. The Rays are 14-18 and in fourth. Max Fried dominated on the mound once again, going seven strong innings and striking out six. He gave up just one hit and two walks.
Offensively, Paul Goldschmidt continued the strong start to his season by going 2-for-3 with a homer and all three RBIs. He's now hitting .361. Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a triple, raising his season average to an unreal .430.
Sure, it's only 32 games, but Judge is angling to become the first player to hit .400 over an entire season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941. In addition to his average, the 33-year-old has posted a .521 on-base percentage and a 1.298 OPS. The reigning American League MVP, Judge is well on his way to capturing his third version of the award. The best right-handed hitter in the sport, Judge is a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner.
The Yankees and Rays will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Zack Littell will pitch for Tampa Bay while righty Clarke Schmidt takes the ball for New York.
Littell is out to a dreadful start and sits at 1-5 with a 5.03 ERA. Schmidt is 0-1 with a 5.52 since coming back from an injury that forced him to start the year on the injured list.
