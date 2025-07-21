Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez on Historic Tear as Trade Deadline Approaches
Eugenio Suárez cemented himself as one of baseball's hottest sluggers this weekend, boosting his trade value to a historic degree during the Arizona Diamondbacks' sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The All-Star third baseman went yard twice in Sunday's series finale, driving in four runs as the D-backs won 5-3. Just one day earlier, Suárez had another two-home run performance against the Cardinals.
Suárez, 34, is now batting .257 with 35 home runs, 85 RBIs and a .929 OPS on the season.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Suárez's 35 homers are tied for the second-most by an MLB third baseman in their team's first 100 games of a season, trailing only Matt Williams and the 27 he had at this point in the 1994 campaign. Sunday also marked Suárez's 22nd career multi-home run game, which vaulted him past Carlos Gonzalez for fourth-most by a Venezuelan-born big leaguer.
Only Miguel Cabrera, Andrés Galarraga and Magglio Ordóñez have more.
Suárez, who leads MLB with 20 homers since June 1, could make even more history this summer if the Diamondbacks' front office follows through on their status as sellers.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that no MLB player has ever been traded in-season after reaching 35 home runs. Thanks to his explosion over the weekend, Suárez could be the first, should Arizona decide to move on from him before July 31.
Arizona is still only 50-50 this season, in spite of its four-game winning streak. That has them in fourth place in the NL West, as well as eighth place in the race for the three NL Wild Card spots.
Before the trade deadline arrives, the Diamondbacks have series against the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers – the top-two teams in the American League. FanGraphs has their playoff odds pegged at just 19.7%, down from their 60.4% chance on Opening Day.
Suárez, with 313 career home runs to his name, could net a decent return for a team looking towards the future, even though he is a pending free agent.
