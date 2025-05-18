Arizona Diamondbacks' Offensive Explosion Wasted in Historic Loss to Colorado Rockies
Through their first 28 years as an MLB franchise, the Arizona Diamondbacks have had a pretty flawless recipe for success.
Arizona had scored at least 12 runs 151 times dating back to their inaugural season in 1998. They won every single one of those contests.
That perfect record was spoiled Saturday, and against an unlikely opponent to boot.
The Colorado Rockies were in town for MLB Rivalry Weekend, setting up a divisional matchup against the worst team in baseball. Even playing half their games at altitude, Colorado entered Saturday with the fewest runs in the league this season.
And yet, the Rockies had no problems putting runs on the board against the D-backs, scoring three runs in the first, third and seventh innings. They plated four in the sixth and a single insurance run in the ninth, ultimately emerging with a 14-12 victory.
Saturday marked the fourth time the Diamondbacks have scored 11-plus runs in 2025. They are now 1-3 in those games, despite entering the season with a 233-1 record when they reached that offensive output.
Arizona's 15 hits, four walks, two home runs, four doubles and one triple just weren't enough this time around, especially since Arizona scored just one run after the fifth inning. Zac Gallen saw his ERA balloon from 4.59 to 5.14, while Jalen Beeks' went from 2.01 to 3.52 and Ryan Thompson's went from 5.40 to 6.75.
The Diamondbacks haven't won three consecutive games since they swept the Miami Marlins between April 15 and 17, and they blew an opportunity to do so Saturday. At 24-22, Arizona is sitting in fourth place in the NL West, although only 3.0 games separate the club from a Wild Card spot with a long road ahead.
Sunday's finale between the Diamondbacks and Rockies is scheduled to get underway at 4:10 p.m. ET.
