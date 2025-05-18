San Francisco Giants Notch Historic Walk-Off Walk in Extra-Inning Win Over Athletics
It was only fitting that Saturday's showdown between the Athletics and San Francisco Giants was decided by patience at the plate.
All-Star closer Mason Miller took the mound for the A's in the bottom of the 10th inning of a scoreless affair, then issued a walk to the first batter he faced. With two outs and two on, manager Mark Kotsay called for an intentional walk, loading the bases for Wilmer Flores.
Flores fouled off three pitches on his way to a full count. Then, the designated hitter won the game by keeping his bat on his shoulder, drawing a nine-pitch walk to push Willy Adames from third to home.
The Giants beat their Bay Area rivals 1-0 on a walk-off walk – and not just any walk-off walk.
According to StatMuse Baseball, Flores' base on balls marked only the 18th walk-off walk in extra innings of a 0-0 game in MLB history. The last time it occurred was when the Los Angeles Angels bested the Detroit Tigers on May 16, 2008, nearly 17 years ago to the day.
Flores also reached 42 RBIs on the season as a result of his clutch walk, slotting him above Aaron Judge atop the MLB leaderboards.
San Francisco secured the series with a second consecutive win, setting up a sweep opportunity on Sunday. First pitch for the finale at Oracle Park is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- CABRERA GETS SURGERY: Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday that Oswaldo Cabrera also suffered ligament damage when he fractured his ankle this week, likely knocking him out for the rest of the New York Yankees' season. CLICK HERE
- OHTANI KEEPS MASHING: Shohei Ohtani blasted his 16th home run of the season in the Los Angeles Dodgers' loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, joining an exclusive list in the Wild Card Era. CLICK HERE
- WOOD MAKES HISTORY: James Wood is up to 12 home runs and five stolen bases so far in 2025, placing the Washington Nationals youngster alongside Alex Rodriguez, Juan Soto and Gunnar Henderson in the history books. CLICK HERE
