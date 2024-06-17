Baltimore Orioles' Leadoff Hitter Assumes No. 2 Spot in Franchise Record Books
The Baltimore Orioles pounded the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon by a score of 8-3, getting to Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler for eight earned runs over just 4.1 innings.
It's something the Orioles do routinely, making life difficult for opposing starters, as they have one of the deepest and most relentless lineups in baseball.
One of the guys most responsible for that relentlessness is leadoff man Gunnar Henderson, who homered as the first batter in the Orioles' half of the first inning.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Henderson is now in the No. 2 spot in the O's history books with that blast:
most HR out of leadoff spot in team’s first 71 games of a season:
1996 Brady Anderson: 25
2024 Gunnar Henderson: 22
most HR in a season out of leadoff spot: 41, 2023 Ronald Acuña Jr.
Henderson, who won the Rookie of the Year in 2023, could very well challenge for the American League MVP this season. He's hitting .274 with 22 homers, 49 RBI and nine stolen bases. He has a .958 OPS and is accomplishing all of this at the young age of 22.
The O's won 101 games last season and advanced to the ALDS before losing to the Texas Rangers. The defending American League East champs are currently 47-24 and trail the New York Yankees by 1.5 games in the division this year. They do currently occupy the top wild card spot in the American League, as they own the second-best record in the AL.
The O's will open a huge series with the Yankees on Tuesday night in New York.
